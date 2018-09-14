Sip through the fall season: Your guide to spiced hot drinks in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - It's that time of year again when the leaves start changing, the days get brisker and the heavenly smell of pumpkin spice and cinnamon lingers in the air.

Here's a list of local cafes that are serving up your favorite warm, spiced creations (or will be soon):

RoosRoast

Their Autumn Harvest Latte sounds pretty awesome.

Made from honey, vanilla extract, a spice that they make in-house (cloves, anise, cardamom, cinnamon and sugar), espresso and steamed milk, this chai-like latte is sure to keep you feeling warm and fuzzy.

Coming soon: Chai-der. RoosRoast combines half of its chai mix (made in-house) and locally sourced cider from the Farmers Market for this drink that basically sounds like fall in a cup. They described it as spiced apple cider black tea.

Locations: 117 E. Liberty St., 1155 Rosewood St., Ste. B

Photo: Pexels



Espresso Royale

Do you have a sweet tooth?

Available now for your enjoyment are their Pumpkin Spice and Pumpkin Pie Lattes.

Coming soon: Their own version of Chai-der.

Locations: 322 S. State St., 2264 S. Main St., 2603 Plymouth Road, 1101 S. University Ave.

Le Bon Macaron

Coming late September: Enjoy a Warm Spice Latte that perfectly balances the flavors of fall with cinnamon, nutmeg and other delicious spices.

Pair it with their popular Fall Collection macarons:

Pumpkin

Maple Walnut

Apple Cinnamon

Speculoos

Chocolate Cinnamon

Doesn't that sound lovely? View this post on Instagram It seems like fall is in the air despite it being almost 90 degrees out! We’re looking forward to serving chocolat chaud again and mixing up our specialty latte offerings! Are there any new latte flavors that you’d like us to offer this fall? Let us know in the comments below! 🍂 A post shared by Le Bon Macaron (@lebonmacaron) on Sep 5, 2018 at 11:13am PDT Literati Coffee For you espresso lovers out there. Coming in October: Enjoy a refreshing kick of flavor with the release of their fall-themed drink. It's 4 ounces (Cortada-sized), and is made with coffee blossom honey, two shots of espresso and steamed milk. Location: 204 S. 4th Ave. Mighty Good Coffee Coming soon: Rosemary Latte made with homemade rosemary syrup. Coming later: Once winter hits, Mighty Good will roll out its Maple Smoked Salt Latte -- sounds pretty perfect. In the meantime, their Brown Sugar Sea Salt Latte and Sea Salt Cocoa Latte are in a way odes to fall (plus, they're sold year-round). Locations: 217 N. Main St., 3010 Washtenaw Ave. #111, 1335 S. University Mighty Good Coffee on Main St. (Photo: Meredith Bruckner) Bearclaw Coffee Co. I love this funky drive-thru coffee joint. Coming in October: Pumpkin Pie Latte. Coming Christmastime: Eggnog Latte. My tip: If you like your coffee less sweet, ask for half-eggnog, half-milk. Location: 2460 Washtenaw Ave. The Songbird Cafe Let me just say that Songbird is bringing it this season. Available now: Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Spice Chai Latte. New this year: Chamomile Blossom Latte using homemade syrup, steamed milk and espresso. Pair it with their ridiculously-delicious-sounding Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Coffee Cake (right?), Gluten Free Pumpkin Pie Bars or frosted Pumpkin Dirty Chai Cake, which rotates on the menu. Location: 2707 Plymouth Road, 2891 Jackson Ave. Photo: Pexels Argus Farm Stop One of the best darn pumpkin spice lattes I've ever tasted. No joke. The reason? The syrup is all natural and is made by local chocolatier Sweet Gem Confections. That's right, no fake syrup here. The pumpkin is real. Although they will be releasing fall drinks soon, they told me the pumpkin spice latte will "very likely be back." True to its mission, all of its products are locally made whenever possible. Later on, Argus will be releasing hot cider featuring Kapnicks Cider. Their hot teas are made by Arbor Teas, coffee by RoosRoast and Hyperion and milk from Calder Dairy. Locations: 325 W. Liberty Rd., 1200 Packard St. Photo: Meredith Bruckner Cafe Verde They've gone in a different direction this season, which is refreshing. Now through the first Friday of October, you can enjoy their special Iced El Jefe, which is a caramel and vanilla iced latte with cinnamon and salt. After that, they will be serving delicious warm spiced cider. Location: 214 N. 4th Ave. #1 (People's Food Co-op) Michigan Creamery OK, so this may be floating the line since it is an ice cream shop that serves coffee, but they can steam up caramel, salted caramel and cinnamon lattes that can be served alongside their cinnamon churro and caramel apple ice creams. My personal favorite flavor -- pumpkin -- is coming in mid-October. Now, in the words of the famous British poets who donned baby doll dresses and offensively chunky platforms in the '90s, go "Spice Up Your Life!" Location: 302 S. State St. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

