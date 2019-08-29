Six things to do in the Ann Arbor area this Labor Day weekend

ANN ARBOR - It's the official end of summer, and if you have opted for a staycation this Labor Day, here are some fun ideas to make the most of your three-day weekend right here in your backyard.

Go tubing or kayaking in the Huron River

There's no better way to celebrate these gorgeous temperatures than hitting the water in a tube, kayak or canoe. Although the city closed the Argo and Gallup canoe liveries Tuesday and Wednesday due to a sewage spill, the locations reopened today and will be open every day over the holiday weekend.

Kayakers on the Huron River (Photo: Destination Ann Arbor)

For hours, boat rentals and other information, click here.

So, get out there and enjoy the water.

The Argo Park Canoe & Kayak Livery is located at 1055 Longshore Drive.

Gallup Park Canoe & Kayak Livery is located at 3000 Fuller Road.

Visit Dexter Cider Mill

When we picture fall, it's a warm, cinnamon sugar-dusted donut washed down with a cool apple cider slushie at Dexter Cider Mill. The mill just reopened last week for the fall season, and if you're up for a mini road trip, take Huron River Drive to get there. You won't regret it -- and keep the route in mind when the leaves start to change.

Apple cider slushie at Dexter Cider Mill. (Credit: Meredith Bruckner)

Dexter Cider Mill is located at 3685 Central St. in Dexter.

Tractor rides at the Petting Farm at Domino's Farms

This is such a fun way to welcome fall with the whole family (weather permitting). Tractor rides are $2 per person, and operating hours are:

Monday-Friday: noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m.

When you're done, enjoy feeding the animals carrots, which are sold in baggies at the Welcome Center.

The Petting Farm at Domino's Farms is located at 3001 Earhart Road.

Take a food tour

By the Sidewalk Food Tours will be offering its Classic Ann Arbor tour Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The tour takes attendees to some of the most well-known and beloved establishments in the Kerrytown and downtown areas, including Zingerman's Deli, Iorio's Gelato and ... we won't ruin the rest!

Credit: By the Sidewalk Food Tours

So, bring your appetite and curious taste buds along, and learn some local history while you're at it.

Tickets are $55 (before tax). Reserve your spot here.

Read: By the Sidewalk: Ann Arbor's newest food tour

By the Sidewalk Food Tours meet at 117 W. Washington St. in front of Frita Batidos.

See a Michigan football game

On Saturday, the Wolverines will be playing their first game of the season at Michigan Stadium against Middle Tennessee State. If you haven't yet been to The Big House (as locals call it), it is something that must be experienced at least once.

The Michigan Wolverines student section and marching band at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The game starts at 7:30 p.m., and tickets range from $60 to $100. Buy tickets here.

Michigan Stadium is located at 1201 S. Main St.

Dance at Dancing in the Streets

A longstanding Ann Arbor tradition, the free festival takes over downtown's Main Street for an afternoon celebration of dance. The inclusive event takes place from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and is led by experienced local dancers from the Ann Arbor Community for Traditional Music and Dance. Anyone can join in and bow out at any time. It is truly a fun, welcoming community event.

Dances include swing, ballroom, salsa, English country, Scottish country and more.

Read: Dancing in the Streets to turn downtown Ann Arbor into dance floor in early September

