Slurp ramen for good cause in Ann Arbor Sunday

ANN ARBOR - Five chefs hailing from Ann Arbor and Detroit will face off Sunday for the fourth annual Ramen Battle at Slurping Turtle at 608 E. Liberty St. from 2 to 6 p.m.

Proceeds go to C.S. Mott Children's Hospital.

This year's competitors include Brad Greenhill, from Detroit's Takoi; Jordan Balduf, from Ann Arbor's HOMES Brewery; Kenji Weber, from Slurping Turtle; John Vermiglio, from Detroit's Grey Ghost; and Ann Arbor-based personal chef Raunaq Savur.

Tickets cost $82 per person and can be purchased here.

Attendees will enjoy five tastings and will vote for the winner at the end of the party.

