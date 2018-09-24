Sneak peek: Zingerman's Deli to roll out takeout dinners in October

ANN ARBOR - It seems like Zingerman's Deli is always up to something.
This fall, the deli will be introducing heat-and-serve meals on the go, a concept it has been testing out with local families.
I tried it out last week and didn't know what to expect, but was pleasantly surprised.
Here's how it works:
- You can pick up the meal or have it delivered (delivery is free to Ann Arbor addresses).
- It comes cold in aluminum containers with heating instructions.
The first meal on the menu from Oct. 3-5 is their eggplant parmesan. Now, I am a lover of Italian food and eggplant parm, so I wasn't sure how well a deli specializing in sandwiches could make this dish.
It was delicious. Fresh basil leaves, chunky tomato sauce, gooey mozzarella. They nailed it.
The meal came with a kale salad and a generous portion of garlic bread smeared with a flavorful, buttery spread packed with herbs.
For $15 per portion, it's a lot of food.
Here's the full Deli Dinners a Go-Go menu with corresponding dates:
- Eggplant Parmesan, Italian Kale Salad, Rustic Italian Garlic Bread (Oct. 3-5)
- Smoked Pimenton Pulled Pork, Saffron Rice, Cuban Black Bean Puree, Fried Plantains (Oct. 10-12)
- Detroit St. BBQ Chicken, Mac 'n Cheese, Braised Greens (Oct. 17-19)
- French Cassoulet, Herb Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, ABC Kale Salad (Oct. 24-26)
- Fennel Pollen Pork, Roasted Squash Polenta, Fall on Me Salad (Oct. 31-Nov. 2)
- Bavarian Bratwurst, German Potato Salad, Brinery Fair and By Sauerkraut, Whole Grain Mustard (Nov. 7-9)
- Polish Golabki, Mashed Potatoes with Beef Gravy, Roasted Local Vegetables (Nov. 14-16)
- Stuffed Turkey Breast, Mashed Potatoes with Turkey Gravy, Orange Cranberry Sauce (Nov. 21-23)
- Piri Piri Chicken, Buttered Carolina Gold Rice, Roasted Lemon Carrots (Nov. 28-30)
- Hungarian Paprikash, Nokedli, Roasted Local Vegetables (Dec. 5-7)
- Cece's Cheesy Lasagna, Italian Kale Salad, Rustic Italian Garlic Bread (Dec. 12-14)
- Amish Chicken Pot Pie, Mashed Potatoes with Beef Gravy, Tossed Salad with Balsamic Vinaigrette (Dec. 19-21)
To learn more, visit the Deli Dinners a Go-Go website.
