Sneak peek: Zingerman's Deli to roll out takeout dinners in October

ANN ARBOR - It seems like Zingerman's Deli is always up to something.

This fall, the deli will be introducing heat-and-serve meals on the go, a concept it has been testing out with local families.

I tried it out last week and didn't know what to expect, but was pleasantly surprised.

Here's how it works:

You can pick up the meal or have it delivered (delivery is free to Ann Arbor addresses).

It comes cold in aluminum containers with heating instructions.

The first meal on the menu from Oct. 3-5 is their eggplant parmesan. Now, I am a lover of Italian food and eggplant parm, so I wasn't sure how well a deli specializing in sandwiches could make this dish.

It was delicious. Fresh basil leaves, chunky tomato sauce, gooey mozzarella. They nailed it.

The meal came with a kale salad and a generous portion of garlic bread smeared with a flavorful, buttery spread packed with herbs.

For $15 per portion, it's a lot of food.

Here's the full Deli Dinners a Go-Go menu with corresponding dates:

Eggplant Parmesan, Italian Kale Salad, Rustic Italian Garlic Bread (Oct. 3-5)

Smoked Pimenton Pulled Pork, Saffron Rice, Cuban Black Bean Puree, Fried Plantains (Oct. 10-12)

Detroit St. BBQ Chicken, Mac 'n Cheese, Braised Greens (Oct. 17-19)

French Cassoulet, Herb Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, ABC Kale Salad (Oct. 24-26)

Fennel Pollen Pork, Roasted Squash Polenta, Fall on Me Salad (Oct. 31-Nov. 2)

Bavarian Bratwurst, German Potato Salad, Brinery Fair and By Sauerkraut, Whole Grain Mustard (Nov. 7-9)

Polish Golabki, Mashed Potatoes with Beef Gravy, Roasted Local Vegetables (Nov. 14-16)

Stuffed Turkey Breast, Mashed Potatoes with Turkey Gravy, Orange Cranberry Sauce (Nov. 21-23)

Piri Piri Chicken, Buttered Carolina Gold Rice, Roasted Lemon Carrots (Nov. 28-30)

Hungarian Paprikash, Nokedli, Roasted Local Vegetables (Dec. 5-7)

Cece's Cheesy Lasagna, Italian Kale Salad, Rustic Italian Garlic Bread (Dec. 12-14)

Amish Chicken Pot Pie, Mashed Potatoes with Beef Gravy, Tossed Salad with Balsamic Vinaigrette (Dec. 19-21)

To learn more, visit the Deli Dinners a Go-Go website.

