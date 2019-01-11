Soon, you can enjoy beer and wine at Argus Farm Stop in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - Is an Arg-toberfest on the horizon? We sure hope so.

Argus Farm Stop is a great spot to hang out, shop quality local produce and chat with friendly strangers.

Anyone who's been there would tell you the same thing. And now, its convivial cafe-meets-market concepts are about to take it up a notch with alcohol service.

Owner Bill Brinkerhoff told us via email the decision was made to keep the energy of their morning coffee rush going through the end of the day.

"We have a wonderful and vibrant café scene in the mornings at each store," he said. "We thought it would be wonderful to have the same vibe continue in the afternoon and early evening. We also love the local beer, wine, mead and other offerings, and thought we could offer some of these for customers to enjoy in the café areas at each store."

Argus Farm Stop owners Kathy Sample and Bill Brinkerhoff on Oct. 10, 2017 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

Argus Farm Stop has two locations. The original is in a converted gas station at 325 W. Liberty, and their newest shop is located at 1200 Packard St.

Ann Arbor City Council approved Argus' application for a reduced cost tavern license this week for their Liberty store, which is within the downtown development area.

Now they're awaiting final approval from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission, which could take four to six months.

Brinkerhoff says the Packard store could take longer, since it "follows a more traditional pathway of acquiring an existing license and then proceeding for further approvals."

Argus is hoping to begin offering tavern beverages at the Liberty location in mid-2019.

Cheers!

