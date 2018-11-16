Sweetwaters on Ann Arbor's north side reopens

ANN ARBOR - Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea on Plymouth Road near Green has reopened under new ownership.

The coffee shop was closed for a year after its former owner decided to step down.

New owner Kristen Jackson, a University of Michigan alumna with more than a decade of experience in the local food industry, told us interest has been high.

"When we were doing construction, people would stop in every five minutes asking if we were open," said Jackson.

Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea at 3393 Plymouth Rd.

The only major work that had to be done was replacing the store's water heater. Aesthetically, much of it remains the same, but Jackson has done some design updates.

The space is large and airy, with floor-to-ceiling windows making up its exterior walls.

The shop is holding a grand opening party all day Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Local musicians will be playing, including:

University of Michigan String Quartet, ft. Michael (a barista at the shop)

DJ Fresh Myint and kids from A2 Breakdance with Maurice Archer

Violin Monster

University of Michigan Jazz Trumpet, ft. Addison (a barista at the shop)

The Pontiac Trailblazers

Misty Lyn

On Monday, Sweetwaters officially reopened, resuming its regular hours of operation: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends.

