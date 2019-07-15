Sweetwaters opens at Meijer on Ann Arbor-Saline Road

ANN ARBOR - Attention southsiders: Sweetwaters has arrived on your side of town.

On Saturday, Sweetwaters will hold its grand opening in the Meijer store on Ann Arbor-Saline Road. The chain retailer has undergone extensive renovations over the past few months and the coffee shop's opening will coincide with Meijer's big reveal.

Owner Kristen Jackson reopened Sweetwaters on Plymouth and Green in November, and soon after, the opportunity to open at Meijer came about.

"We didn't really plan on it, and didn't plan on having a second store this quickly after Plymouth Green, but it was an opportunity that came up, and we couldn't say no!" Jackson told A4 via email.

"We're really looking to take the chore out of grocery shopping, and be a welcomed, refreshing perk to grocery shopping that people will look forward to. We've got a seating area if you'd like to rest and enjoy a drink, or there are cup holders built into the shopping carts and you can take your drink along with you shopping. We also want to give the south side a local, quality, neighborhood coffee shop option."

During the grand opening, Sweetwaters will have a face painter from noon to 4 p.m. and a balloon animal sculptor from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The cafe held a soft launch over the weekend and is open during regular business hours this week.

Here are its opening week specials:

July 20: Free flavor shot

July 21: Free mini cold brew

July 22: Free dessert bar with drink purchase

July 24: Free flavor shot

July 25: Free mini cold brew

July 26: Free sample bag of coffee to take home

All giveaways are while supplies last.

For more information, visit the location's Faceboook page.

