Taste of Ann Arbor returns to downtown Ann Arbor June 2

ANN ARBOR, Mich - On June 2, Taste of Ann Arbor will delight thousands of Ann Arborites with big flavors for small prices during the six-hour food festival.

Starting at 11 a.m., Ann Arbor eaters can flock to the two blocks of Main St. between Willian St. and Washington St. to sample tasty tidbits ranging from BBQ ribs and sushi to avocado naan and mini cupcakes.

A ticket system will be used for eaters to purchase food items from local restaurants with items costing between one to four tickets each. Tickets cost $1 each and will be sold by Taste of Ann Arbor volunteers on Liberty St. between Main St. and Fourth Ave.

Participating restaurants include:

Ashley’s

Jim Brady’s

Aventura

Nagomi

Blue Llama Jazz Club

Raven’s Club

Busch’s

Carsons American Bistro

Shalimar

Vinology

Cupcake Station Grizzly Peaking Brewing Co.

Avalon

Bd’s Mongolian BBQ

Original Cottage Inn

Blue Nile

Real Seafood Co.

Satchel’s BBQ

Chow

The Earle

Dessous

Godaiko Arbor Brewing Co.

La Dolce Vita

Le Bon Macaron

Palio

Pretzel Bell

Revel & Roll

Silvio’s Organic Pizza

Conor O’Neil’s

Tarmina’s Pizza and Burrito Joint

Gratzi

During the event, eaters will be able to vote for their favorite restaurant via the Taste of Ann Arbor event page.

Along with fabulous food options, bands sponsored by Bank of Ann Arbor’s Sonic Lunch will play on the corner of Main St and Liberty St. Bands slated to play are: The North 41, Misty Lyn & the Big Beautiful, Adventures with Vultures, Olivia & The Aquatic Troupe, The Crossed Lines, Amy Petty and The Ologians.

Kid-friendly activities will be held for Ann Arbor’s mini-festivalgoers in the Community Activity area (on East Liberty St.)

Organized by the Main Street Area Association, Taste of Ann Arbor is sponsored by various community partners including Ann Arbor’s 107one, the City of Ann Arbor, the Downtown Development Authority, the Michigan Theater and many others.

Visitors need not worry about parking as street parking and parking garages are free every Sunday in Ann Arbor. We suggest trying for the lot on the corner of Ann St. and Ashley St.

For more information about Taste of Ann Arbor, visit the Main Street Area Association website.

