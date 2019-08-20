Tickets now on sale for Ann Arbor Farmers Market's centennial farm-to-table dinner

ANN ARBOR - The Ann Arbor Farmers Market turned 100 this summer, and as a final celebration of its centennial, the market is holding a farm-to-table dinner in its open air pavilion.

On Friday, Sept. 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., diners will enjoy a family-style meal prepared by seven local chefs using seasonal produce grown by the market's farmers. According to the market, funds raised at the dinner will support its members.

The one-of-a-kind dinner has 100 spots only and they are selling for $100 apiece.

The event is sponsored by the Kerrytown District Association and tickets can be purchased here.

Tables of six will be set up throughout the pavilion. The market's organizers ask that if you are purchasing for a group, purchase in one transaction to guarantee party seating.

For questions and to purchase group tickets separately, email market manager Stephanie Willette at swillette@a2gov.org.

Here's the schedule and menu for the evening:

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Hors d'oeuvres by Rodger Bowser, from Zingerman’s Deli.

Cocktails, beer, or wine (two drinks come with a dinner ticket, with the option to purchase more at the dinner).

Tea from Tea Haus and coffee from RoosRoast also available.

Live music and mingling.

6:30 p.m. - Dinner begins

Salad by Ji Hye Kim, from Miss Kim.

3 sisters' dish appetizer by Heidi Keller, from Guy Hollerins.

Vegetarian entree by Andrew Stevick.

Meat entrée by James Sumpter, from Vinology.

Dessert of mini macarons by Lisa McDonald, from Tea Haus, paired with ice cream by Melissa Richards.

Live music resumes when the meal wraps up around 8 p.m.

Vendors will be compensated for produce used for the dinner. According to organizers, "The rest of the proceeds will go into a mini grant fund for farmers to apply to receive support for their businesses, administered by Slow Food Huron Valley."

