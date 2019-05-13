University of Michigan Museum of Art in Ann Arbor to open UMMA Cafe soon

ANN ARBOR, Mich - Responding to the growing popularity of museum eateries, the University of Michigan Museum of Art has joined with Michigan Dining to offer UMMA fans a new experience: the UMMA Cafe.

Scheduled to open at the beginning of June, the UMMA Cafe will offer museum-goers salads, sandwiches, pastries, bento boxes, espresso drinks, tea and the UMMA’s own signature coffee. Some of the menu items will be UMMA exclusives and will only be available at the cafe.

The cafe will offer a variety of foods and drinks as well as UMMA signature coffee. Sketch | Franc Nunoo-Quarcoo

Special events, talks and concerts are anticipated to take place in the cafe so as to make a space where the museum and socializing can converge.

The two-year pilot project cafe has been made possible with the generosity of UMMA volunteer and advocate Paola Luptak. It is part of long-term efforts to make the museum more accessible for a variety of museum enthusiasts from local students to Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti community members.

The cafe is scheduled to open sometime in early June. Photo | Franc Nunoo-Quarcoo

For updates on UMMA Cafe, check out its webpage.

The UMMA is free and open to the public. Galleries are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

The UMMA is located at 525 S. State St.

