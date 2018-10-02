University of Michigan's 'Fast Food for Thought' series returns Oct. 9

ANN ARBOR - Whether you're a foodie, a health nut or you're interested in how it's made, the 5th Annual "Fast Food for Thought" series is a thought-provoking event you'll want to attend.
Ten interdisciplinary faculty members will give a series of fast-paced talks (5 minutes each) on agriculture and the many aspects of food, with a delicious reception to follow.
Event details
- When: Oct. 9, 6 p.m.
- Where: University of Michigan Dana Building, Room 1040
- This event is free and open to the public.
This year's speakers include:
- Karen Alofs, School for Environment and Sustainability: "Food, Fish, and a Changing Climate"
- Harriet Friedmann, Sociology, SFSI Visiting Scholar, "Modernity and the Hamburger"
- Kris Harrison, Communication Studies, "Fried Old McDonald’s and Hatman Oatmeal: Young children’s food brand recognition and BMI"
- Pam Jagger, School for Environment and Sustainability, "Is Cooking a Poverty Trap for 3 Billion People?"
- Michael Kennedy, Architecture, "'Eat With Your Eyes: A Celebration of Design, Making and Sharing Food"
- Rebekah Modrak, Art & Design, "The First Egg Out of the Chicken’s Anus"
- Laura Motta, Archaeology, "Of Wine, Rice and Ancient Cities"
- Kendrin Sonneville, School of Public Health, Nutritional Sciences, "Thinking Your Weight is a Problem is the Problem"
- Chef Frank Turchan, Michigan Dining
- Jessica Kenyatta Walker, American Culture, "Peanuts in the Collards: The Everyday Racialization of Food"
The event is put on by the University of Michigan Sustainable Food Systems Initiative. To learn more, visit its website.
