University of Michigan's 'Fast Food for Thought' series returns Oct. 9

ANN ARBOR - Whether you're a foodie, a health nut or you're interested in how it's made, the 5th Annual "Fast Food for Thought" series is a thought-provoking event you'll want to attend.

Ten interdisciplinary faculty members will give a series of fast-paced talks (5 minutes each) on agriculture and the many aspects of food, with a delicious reception to follow.

Event details

When: Oct. 9, 6 p.m.

Where: University of Michigan Dana Building, Room 1040

This event is free and open to the public.

This year's speakers include:

Karen Alofs , School for Environment and Sustainability: "Food, Fish, and a Changing Climate"

Harriet Friedmann , Sociology, SFSI Visiting Scholar, "Modernity and the Hamburger"

Kris Harrison , Communication Studies, "Fried Old McDonald's and Hatman Oatmeal: Young children's food brand recognition and BMI"

Pam Jagger , School for Environment and Sustainability, "Is Cooking a Poverty Trap for 3 Billion People?"

Michael Kennedy , Architecture, "'Eat With Your Eyes: A Celebration of Design, Making and Sharing Food"

Rebekah Modrak , Art & Design, "The First Egg Out of the Chicken's Anus"

Laura Motta , Archaeology, "Of Wine, Rice and Ancient Cities"

Kendrin Sonneville , School of Public Health, Nutritional Sciences, "Thinking Your Weight is a Problem is the Problem"

Chef Frank Turchan , Michigan Dining

, Michigan Dining Jessica Kenyatta Walker, American Culture, "Peanuts in the Collards: The Everyday Racialization of Food"

The event is put on by the University of Michigan Sustainable Food Systems Initiative. To learn more, visit its website.

