We all scream for ice cream at Zingerman's Deli Sundae Social

On August 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Zingerman's Deli will be hosting its Sundae Social event. In addition to customizable sundaes, there will be a hot dog stand for those who want a savory treat with their sweets.

Use Zingerman’s Creamery gelato to concoct a satisfying sundae with the help of Next Door sweet tooth aficionados. Candies and other tasty accoutrements will be supplied thanks to Zingerman’s Candy Manufactory and Zingerman’s Bakehouse. Parents can craft a designer dog at the hot dog bar or go to town on their gelato while kids do activities or play on the patio.

The event itself is free and doesn't require reservations. Food items will need to be purchased.

RSVP to the Facebook event here or via Zingerman’s RSVP form or for more foodie functions, check out the calendar here.

