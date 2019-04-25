Your 2019 guide to Washtenaw County farmers markets

ANN ARBOR - Spring is here and it's officially farmers market season in Michigan.

Lucky for residents, there are 14 farmers markets in Washtenaw County, both indoor and outdoor. Between them, there is a market to choose from every day of the week.

Farmers markets allow residents to access fresh, locally-grown produce like eggs, bread, coffee, dairy products, fruits, vegetables and more. Dollars spent at these markets directly support the growers and have a positive impact on the economic health of the community.

According to Michigan's food marketing agency Taste the Local Difference, "If every Michigander spent just $10 per week on local food nearly $1.86 billion would be recirculated in our state’s economy."

In addition to the fresh produce, many of the markets feature regular kid-friendly activities, cooking demos and live music.

Most markets in Washtenaw County participate in the Double Up Food Bucks program and accept SNAP (Bridge Cards).

"Double Up Food Bucks is such a great program," said Ann Arbor Farmers Market manager Stephanie Willette. "Customers that use their bridge card to buy market money get double the amount (for free) to spend on fruits and vegetables."

Below is a list of the markets and their hours of operation.

Ann Arbor Farmers Market

The year-round market on Saturdays will be adding its Wednesday market day starting May 1. Located in the heart of the Kerrytown District, the market is bustling and surrounded by shops and restaurants. In the summer months, the market has food truck rallies and will be celebrating its centennial this year with a large farm dinner prepared by local chefs.

Photo: Destination Ann Arbor

Wednesdays: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturdays: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit www.a2farmersmarket.org.

Location: 315 Detroit St., Ann Arbor

Argus Farm Stop

This indoor market with two locations in downtown Ann Arbor is open seven days a week. Argus partners with local farmers to help them sell their produce year-round and has on-site coffee shops with locally sourced coffee, syrups and pastries. Even better? They plan on serving beer at their Liberty St. location starting this summer.

Courtesy: Argus Farm Stop

Weekdays: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturdays: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sundays: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit www.argusfarmstop.com.

Locations: 325 W. Liberty St., Ann Arbor | 1200 Packard Rd., Ann Arbor

Chelsea Farmers Market

The Chelsea Farmers Market lasts from May to October and features a winter market from November to January. The 25-year-old market features fresh produce and local artisan products. This year, the market will be featuring several new vendors and fun events including live music for visitors all age to enjoy.

Grower Duane Bordine sells freshly cut flowers (Credit: Chelsea Farmers Market)

Wednesdays: 1 to 5 p.m.

Saturdays: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, visit www.chelseafarmersmkt.org.

Locations: Wednesdays at 1070 S Main St., Chelsea | Saturdays in downtown Chelsea

Cobblestone Farm Market

Started in 2012 by a group of neighbors, the Cobblestone Farmers Market is located the picturesque Cobblestone Farm on Ann Arbor's south side. The community market is earth-friendly and partners with local food pantries to create awareness of neighborhood markets.

Credit: Cobblestone Farm Market

Tuesdays: 4 to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit www.cobblestonefarmmarket.org.

Location: 2781 Packard St., Ann Arbor

Dexter Farmers Market

The Dexter Farmers Market has been selling fresh produce at its Alpine Street location for 14 years. Located right off Main St. in downtown Dexter, expect to find fresh baked goods, chocolates, specialty coffees, vegetables and more.

Credit: Dexter Farmers Market

Saturdays: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesdays: 2 to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit the market's Facebook page.

Location: 3233 Alpine Street, Dexter

Dixboro Farmers' Market

The village of Dixboro just north of Ann Arbor is about as charming as you can get. Located next to the one-room schoolhouse on the village green, the market aims to foster innovation while preserving the agricultural history of the area. Opening day this year is May 31.

Credit: Dixboro Farmers Market

Fridays: 3 to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit www.dixborofarmersmarket.org.

Location: 5221 Church Rd., Dixboro

Manchester Farmers Market

This small town farmers market is located in the village's ChiBroil Park, named after the space used for its famous annual Mancheser Chicken Broil in July.

Credit: Manchester Farmers Market

Thursdays: 3:30 to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit www.manchesterfarmmarket.com.

Location: ChiBroil Park, 209 Ann Arbor St., Manchester

Milan Farmers Market

The Milan Farmers Market kicks off its season on June 17 and will run through mid-October.

Thursdays: 5 to 8 p.m.

Location: Main St. & Tolan St., Milan

Pittsfield Township Farmers Market

Under the motto "Rooted in Community," the Pittsfield Township Farmers Market runs from June to October rain or shine.

Credit: Pittsfield Township Farmers Market

Thursdays: 2 to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit its Facebook page.

Locations: Lillie Park South, 4365 Platt Road, Ann Arbor (June and July) | 6201 W. Michigan Avenue, Ann Arbor (August and September)

Saline Farmers Market

The growers-only market runs from the first Saturday in May to the last Saturday in October. November through April, it operates an indoor winter market at Liberty School on Saline Ann Arbor Road.

Credit: Saline Farmers Market

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information, visit its Facebook page.

Location: Downtown on S. Ann Arbor Street, Saline

St. Joe's Ann Arbor

Not your typical farmers market, this year-round market is located in the main lobby of St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor hospital. It features produce grown at St. Joe's Farm and Ann Arbor's Green Things Farm, as well as hand-made wooden toys, natural body care products and more from Eisenhower Center.

Credit: St. Joe's Ann Arbor

Wednesdays: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, visit www.stjoesannarbor.org/farmers-market.

Location: Main Lobby of St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor, 5301 McAuley Drive

Webster Farmers Market

One of the newer markets in the area, the Webster Farmers market was established in December 2017. The community market is run by its vendors and resembles a pop-up shop. Enjoy sipping complementary coffee by Stovetop Roasters while browsing products and using a signature woven basket for an enjoyable shopping experience.

Credit: Webster Farmers Market

Sundays: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit its Facebook page.

Location: 5501 Webster Church Road, Dexter

Westside Farmers' Market

Located on Ann Arbor's westside, this neighborhood market runs from June 7 to Sept. 27. The market celebrates all things westside and takes place in the parking lot of Zingerman's Roadhouse. Dog and bike-friendly.

Credit: Westside Farmers' Market

Thursdays: 3 to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit its Facebook page.

Location: 2501 Jackson Ave., Ann Arbor

Ypsilanti Farmers Markets: Depot Town + Downtown

The downtown market returns to Ypsilanti on May 7 and runs through Oct. 29. The markets are managed by Growing Hope Incubator Kitchen.

Credit: Ypsilanti Farmers Market

Tuesdays: 3 to 7 p.m. (Downtown)

The Depot Town Market operates:

Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, visit its Facebook page.

Locations: Downtown Ypsilanti | 100 Rice Street in Depot Town Ypsilanti



