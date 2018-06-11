Zingerman's cheesecake named one of the best in America

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - As if Zingerman's Deli needs more attention.

The famous Zingerman's Delicatessen in Ann Arbor is being recognized for its amazing cheesecake.

Food & Wine has named their original New York Cheesecake among the best in America.

Zingerman's original New York Cheesecake uses their own fresh, handmade cream cheese, local sour cream, real vanilla beans and sweet butter, and has a buttery cookie crust, baked in a water bath to develop its texture.

There are four rotating flavors, including pumpkin with fall spices and a ginger cookie crust; dark chocolate cheesecake with a crust made from Zingerman’s Black Magic brownies; and a must-order Muscovado brown sugar cheesecake, which has a sour cream glaze and graham cracker cornmeal crust.

