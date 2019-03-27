Zingerman's Roadhouse in Ann Arbor nominated for 2019 James Beard Award

ANN ARBOR - The James Beard Foundation announced Wednesday its nominees for its Restaurant and Chef, Restaurant Design and Media categories for 2019, and one nominee is a local favorite.

Zingerman's Roadhouse is in the running for this year's Outstanding Service award, which the JBF describes as:

"A restaurant in operation for five or more years that demonstrates consistency and exceptional thoughtfulness in hospitality and service."

In an interview from February 2018, Zingerman's co-founder Ari Weinzweig addressed the company's approach to service:

"I don’t think the hiring is really what it’s about. I think it’s more about how people get treated and how they participate in the business. I think it’s ultimately more important what we do with people after we hire them than who we hire. If we don’t treat the staff well and with dignity, then we’re not going to give good service. And if we don’t give good service, we’re going to be out of business."

This is not the first time the Zingerman's empire has won an "Oscar" of the U.S. culinary world.

In 2011, former chef at Zingerman's Roadhouse, Alex Young, won the award for Best Chef: Great Lakes. In 2006, Weinzweig won the award for Who's Who of Food & Beverage in America. And in 2018, Zingerman's Deli was named a finalist for the Outstanding Service award.

This year's winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at the Lyric Opera of Chicago on May 6.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.