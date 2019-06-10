Zingerman's voted No. 1 sandwich shop in Michigan

ANN ARBOR - Zingerman's has done it again.

Global travel site Big 7 Travel set out to determine the best sandwich shops in all 50 states, and the votes are in.

After polling its readers and food experts across the country, it published this list of the best bite in each state and Michigan's is Ann Arbor's very own Zingerman's Deli.

According to the site:

"America has plenty of delis, but there’s really only one Zingerman’s. Going strong since 1982, this classic Jewish delicatessen has a menu full of deli classics like corned beef, herring, chopped liver, rye bread, and Swiss cheese. There’s also monthly specials making the most of unusual ingredients such as a Moroccan carrot spread.

"If you’re not lucky enough to live local, Zingerman’s Mail Order ships their great produce all to food lovers across the country."

Credit: Zingerman's Deli

We must say though, does this really come as a surprise?

