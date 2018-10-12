Edgefest to take over Ann Arbor starting on Wednesday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Starting Wednesday, Edgefest will take over the Kerrytown Concert House for its 22nd year. Bringing talent from all over to Ann Arbor, the theme of this year's Edgefest is Chicago-Out Kind of Town, and for four days, artists will celebrate cutting-edge Chicago smooth jazz, innovative house music and unconventional blues.

Home to avant-garde music for decades, artists from the Windy City are known for their experimental sounds, musical improvisation and social engagement. Created by Dave Lynch in 1997, this year's Edgefest will commemorate music created by artists from the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians and the Art Ensemble of Chicago.

Tickets for individual events vary in price and can be bought at the door or online. Concertgoers can also buy an Edgepass for general admission for all concerts and to the VIP opening night dinner for $160 or EDGEHEAD passes with more perks.

"Edgefest creates a community spirit that brings together artists, audiences, and the neighborhood in a shared experience; not merely paying lip-service to the idea of local engagement, but making it the lifeblood of the festival with in-depth school workshops and an improvised music parade; offering the next generation fun and accessible introductions to uncompromising creativity." -- Edgefest website

We've got your lineup of artists and events for the four-day festival.

Oct. 17

Oct. 18

Oct. 19

Oct. 20

Check out the Kerrytown Concert House Edgefest page for more details, ticket information or a list of sponsors.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.