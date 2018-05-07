Education students from Concordia University Ann Arbor teach through volunteering

ANN ARBOR - Concordia University Ann Arbor partnered with St. Paul Lutheran School to volunteer and serve at Camp Restore in Detroit last Wednesday.

Camp Restore is a volunteer camp with locations in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, New Orleans and Detroit, which enables groups to give back to their local communities.

Education students from CUAA served as mentors to third-graders from St. Paul Elementary for the day. They drafted lessons in line with state standards about Camp Restore and the Detroit Tigers that they taught on the bus ride to Detroit.



Students volunteer in Detroit (Courtesy: Sara Rokicki)

"The third-graders learned so much for the Concordia students and the Concordia students loved serving as role models and sharing their knowledge with the third-graders," Sara Rokicki, assistant professor of education at Concordia, said via email. "The best part for me as their professor was being able to see my students apply the theoretical knowledge that is instilled in our classes in a practical setting.



Students volunteer in Detroit (Courtesy: Sara Rokicki)

"Another exciting aspect was seeing everyone so willing to serve," she said. "We cleaned up a large plot of land that will become a community garden in just a few short weeks and we cleaned up the yards in three houses that surround Camp Restore so that they can broaden the services they provide."

Following their volunteer day, the students attended a Detroit Tigers game with tickets donated by the Tigers Foundation.



The group outside Comerica Park ahead of the Tigers game (Courtesy: Sara Rokicki)

This is not the first time either school has been involved in Camp Restore.

Each year Concordia students visit Camp Restore in New Orleans as part of a spring break mission trip. St. Paul students also collect items to donate annually to Camp Restore.

