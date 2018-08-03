Enter to have your art featured in downtown Ann Arbor for PowerArt! 2018

ANN ARBOR - Ann Arbor is known for its lively public art displays, and now the city is searching for eight new artists to show what they've got.

Artists from across Washtenaw County are invited to submit their work to be featured on vinyl-printed replicas wrapped around traffic signal boxes.

PowerArt! 2018 is a continuing public art and design collaboration by The Arts Alliance, the City of Ann Arbor and the Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority.

How it works

Submissions will be accepted until Aug. 15

Jurors will select 12 semifinalists

The 8 finalists will be chosen by the public in an online vote

Artists or teams who reside, attend school or work in Washtenaw County are eligible to apply for a $1,450 grant

To be considered for the jury you must live, study or work in Washtenaw County. Apply to become a juror here.

Map of PowerArt! installation locations in Ann Arbor (Credit: The Arts Alliance)

Since the project began, 25 PowerArt! boxes have been installed throughout the Ann Arbor Downtown Development District.

This year, the project received a $15,000 Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs grant that requires a 1:1 donation match from business, individuals and others.

About The Arts Alliance



The Arts Alliance’s mission is to champion the arts and creative industries in Washtenaw County, MI --arts and creative individuals, organizations and businesses -- to ensure that the greater Ann Arbor region remains a great place to create, live, work, learn, play and visit.



As a champion and advocate, The Arts Alliance is a leader, communicating the importance of the sector and working to persuade community leaders and stakeholders to invest in and set public policies that build and sustain arts and creativity in Ann Arbor, Chelsea, Dexter, Manchester, Milan, Saline and Ypsilanti plus the 21 townships in the county.



For more information, visit www.a3arts.org.

