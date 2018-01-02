'Frog and Toad' comes to Wild Swan Theater Jan 25-27

ANN ARBOR - Wild Swan Theater's 38th season continues with its production of "Frog and Toad," based on Arnold Lobel's wonderful stories by the same name, Jan. 25-27. This charming production will be especially enjoyable for younger theatergoers, as well as for parents who have had the chance to read the stories with their children.

"Frog and Toad" illustrates kindness through thick and thin, as Frog and Toad themselves cheer each other on through hard times while celebrating life’s joys. Dramatized episodes from "Frog and Toad" include Toad's efforts to hurry along the flowers in his garden by speaking poetry to his seeds, as well as the difficulties Frog and Toad face while trying not to eat all the delicious cookies Toad has baked. Through storytelling, puppets and props, the play explores the adventures of these two very dear characters and their great friendship.

Wild Swan co-founders and co-artistic directors Hilary Cohen and Sandy Ryder portray Frog and Toad, while other characters -- including the robin who laughs at Toad's kite and tells him it will not fly, and the turtle who carries Toad and his picnic basket across the river -- are performed by puppets manipulated by puppeteer Jeremy Salvatori.

Other wonderful elements of Wild Swan's production of "Frog and Toad" include its American Sign Language interpretation provided by Erin Parrish, the puppets and costumes designed and built by Charlotte Pritchard and the set design by Toni Auletti. Auletti has created amazing little houses for Frog and Toad, complete with picket fences and a swinging gate in between.

For families interested in going beyond the performance, the Jan. 27 show will have a special “Meet a Real Frog and Toad” experience with a related craft activity for young theatergoers provided by the Leslie Science & Nature Center.

Whether you and your family are new or old fans, don't miss your opportunity to see these delightful stories come to life on stage.

Wild Swan Theater is dedicated to producing professional theater of the highest artistic quality for families and to making that theater accessible to everyone, including low-income, minority and disabled children, through low ticket prices and innovative outreach programs.

Performances:

Thursday, Jan. 25, 10 a.m.

Friday, Jan. 26, 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 27, 11 a.m.

Tickets

$12 for adults, $10 for youth and seniors

Discounts available for groups of 10 or more; $3 lap passes available for patrons under 2 years of age

Purchase and Information: 734-995-0530 or wildswantheater.org



Accessibility reservations: 734-995-0530

Wheelchair seating

American Sign Language interpreting

Audio-description and backstage touch tours



All performances are at Towsley Auditorium in the Morris Lawrence Building at Washtenaw Community College.

