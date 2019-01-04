10 events to enjoy this weekend in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - For most of us, this was a short workweek. As if that wasn't good enough, the forecast this weekend is for beautiful weather -- especially on Saturday -- and there are lots of fun events happening in town.

So get your pencils out and mark some of this down. These events are too good not to miss.

Friday

Funky Frosty Friday skate

Children of the '80s and '90s -- listen up! This evening will get take you back in time at Buhr Park Outdoor Ice Arena when skaters dress up and skate to classic R&B music. It'll remind you of couple skates at roller rinks of years past.

Open skate will be from 7:15 to 8:45 p.m.

Put on your best costume and get ready to groove to some Boyz II Men. I can hear "End of the Road" playing right now.

Location: 2751 Packard Road

Saturday

Go golfing at Huron Hills Golf Course

Thanks to Mother Nature, Huron Hills Golf Course is open through Sunday.

Play seven holes for $5 or golf unlimited for $10. Ann Arbor Parks asks that you put money in the honor box in the event that clubhouse staff is off-site when you tee off.

So grab your golf clubs and hit the links while you can.





Photo: Pexels

Location: 3465 E. Huron River Drive

See Beautiful Bugs at Matthaei Botanical Gardens

Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m., enjoy "Beautiful Bugs," the garden's holiday conservatory exhibit featuring "large-scale graphic representations of butterflies, moths, beetles and other multilegged creatures."

Works by local artists and their take on insects will also be on display.

In addition to the bug-iful exhibit, visitors can enjoy kids activities, decorated trees, seasonal flowers and more.

Admission is free.

Credit: Matthaei Botanical Gardens

Location: 1800 N. Dixboro Road

Monthly Bløm Tour

Tour Ann Arbor's first meadery, Bløm Meadworks, at 12:15 p.m.

Hear their story, why they chose the name Bløm (pronounced "Bloom") and how they make their one-of-a-kind meads using fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

The tour costs $10 and includes a 45-minute tour, two samples and a Bløm glass to take home. It is recommended you arrive by noon to check in and pay in advance. Latecomers will not be admitted.

The tour is first come, first served with a 15-person maximum. Guests 21 years and older, please.

A mixed four pack of meads (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

Cheers!

Location: 100 S. 4th Ave. #110

Go birdwatching and volunteer at Olson Park

Join members of Ann Arbor's Natural Area Preservation in celebrating National Bird Day at Olson Park from 1 to 3 p.m.

Considered one of the best spots to bird watch in Ann Arbor, Olson Park features a wetland and a meadow. As part of NAP's Stewardship Workday program, volunteers will be removing invasive shrubs.

The group will meet at the park entrance just east of Pontiac Trail on Dhu Varren Road. Wear layers and waterproof shoes.

All minors must be accompanied by a guardian, and participants are required to complete a release form upon arrival.

Credit: City of Ann Arbor

Location: 1515 Dhu Varren Road

Paper airplanes class

Learn how to master the art of making paper airplanes and test your creations in the Secret Lab at the Ann Arbor District Library downtown branch.

The one-hour workshop starts at 2 p.m. and is designed for teens and adults.

Credit: Pixabay

Location: 343 S. Fifth Ave.

See The Yellow Room Gang at The Ark

Eight Michigan songwriters who call themselves The Yellow Room Gang meet regularly in the bright yellow living room of one of the members on Ann Arbor's Old West Side to brainstorm and critique each other's work.

David Barrett, Jim Bizer, Annie Capps, Kitty Donohoe, Jan Krist, Michael Hough, David Tamulevich and Matt Watroba will be performing together for a rare evening of locally made music.

"Come and be a fly on the wall as the exchange of creative ideas flows freely!" - The Ark Ann Arbor

When: 8 p.m.

Tickets are $20. Buy tickets here.

Credit: The Yellow Room Gang

Location: 316 S. Main St.

Sunday

Take a tour of Zingerman's Creamery

Cheese lovers, this one's for you.

Get a behind-the-scenes look into what it takes to make Zingerman's delicious cheese and gelato.

The hourlong tour begins at 11:30 a.m. and will feature mozzarella stretching and a gelato and cheese tastings while the makers explain how it's made.

Tickets are $10 per person and are selling fast. Buy tickets here.

Credit: Zingerman's Creamery

Location: 3723 Plaza Drive

Learn how to paint "happy little trees" at the Bob Ross Paint-Along

This, hands down, is one of the most popular events at the Ann Arbor District Library.

It's so popular, in fact, that they have two sessions, one at 1 p.m. and one at 3 p.m.

All supplies will be provided and aprons and old T-shirts are suggested in case things get messy.

As always, events at the library are free.

Credit: AADL

Where: Downtown library, Multi-Purpose Room, Secret Lab

Location: 343 S. Fifth Ave.

Mother Goose's Kerrytales

Take your little ones to hear stories from Mother Goose, a beloved local storyteller, and her duck friend Gander at Hollander's in Kerrytown Shops from 2 to 2:30 p.m.

This month's theme is North Winds.

The event is free and open to the public.

Credit: Mother Goose and Gander

Location: 410 N. 4th Ave.

Check our Community Calendar for more happenings in and around Ann Arbor.

