17th annual Kerrytown BookFest returns to Ann Arbor on Sept. 15

ANN ARBOR - The Kerrytown BookFest has announced its 2019 date. The beloved event will be returning to the Farmers Market on Sunday, Sept. 15.

The book festival celebrates the local, statewide and regional literary community by bringing together authors, publishers, book artists, community partners, libraries and readers and writers.

This year, BookFest's goal is to continue community involvement in the form of author events, writing workshops and children's literacy initiatives in the months leading up to the event.



BookFest features more than 40 authors on several panels throughout the day and more than 140 exhibitors, including book artists, authors, publishers, illustrators, libraries and nonprofits.

For the fifth year running, local high school art students will compete in a book cover contest.

The opening reception will take place on Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Ann Arbor District Library downtown branch.



For more information, visit www.ktbookfest.org.



