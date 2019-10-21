19th annual Treat Parade returns to downtown Ann Arbor on Oct. 31

ANN ARBOR - The downtown Treat Parade will be back for its 19th run on Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Goblins, ghouls and critters of all ages will fill the downtown area for trick-or-treating at participating downtown businesses. More than 50 retail shops, restaurants, banks and offices will be handing out treats to the hundreds of trick-or-treaters on Halloween.

Look out for the black and orange balloons identifying participating businesses. Those providing non-food treats will be marked with a teal pumpkin in their window.

Photo: Meredith Bruckner

The fun will continue at the Ann Arbor District Library at 343 S. Fifth Ave., which will hold its annual Halloween Party. Those attending can expect puppet shows, storytelling and trick-or-treating at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

"The treat parade brings joy to the neighborhood," Sandra Andrade, executive director of the Main Street Area Association, said in a statement. "The business community enjoys this event almost as much as the children. I highly recommend making your way downtown between 11am and 3pm on Halloween whether or not you have kids in tow, it's totally worth the trip!"

Photo: Meredith Bruckner

Photo: Meredith Bruckner

The activities are free and open to the public.

For more information, visit www.mainstreetannarbor.org/halloween.

