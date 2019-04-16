5 ways to celebrate Earth Day in Ann Arbor

A cyclist rides over a bridge on the new trail (Photo: University of Michigan)

ANN ARBOR - Celebrated in over 190 countries, Earth Day is held every year on April 22 and draws attention to environmental protection and conservation.

To celebrate our great green globe, here are five ways to observe Earth Day throughout our favorite tree town.

April 20 - 9 a.m. to noon

In partnership with Fjällräven, the Ann Arbor Adventure Club is giving back to the Earth by plogging in Washtenaw County parks.

What is plogging? Picking up trash and jogging! Along with the Swedish fitness craze, participants will plant seeds and possibly win seed packs from Michigan Wildflower Farms or one of 5 $25 gift cards to Arbor Brewing Company (which has also supplied food and drinks for ploggers)

See the MeetUp event or Facebook event for more information.

Go plogging with Fjällräven Ann Arbor and the Ann Arbor Adventure Club on April 20. Photo | Fjällräven Ann Arbor

April 20 - All Day - HopCat Ann Arbor

Once you’re done helping clean up Ann Arbor, head over to HopCat for its Super Dank Earth Day beer extravaganza

“It's the greenest beer event ever! Grab your buds and blaze a trail to HopCat for Super Dank Earth Day, a combined celebration of the dankest beers available for the 4/20 holiday and a fund-raising event to commemorate Earth Day.”

For its Earth Day celebration, HopCat will also be supporting the Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities, a nonprofit focused on promoting local farming, keeping the Great Lakes clean, and encouraging renewable energy. Representatives from Groundwork will be at HopCat to discuss the nonprofit’s involvement in shutting down Line 5.

For a list of its Super Dank beers and Earth Day beers, head over to the HopCat A2 event page or the Facebook event.

HopCat Ann Arbor is located at 311 Maynard St.

Throughout April - Various times

As April showers begin to encourage May flowers, take your family, friends, squad or fur-babies to the Matthei Botanical Gardens.

Throughout the month of April, the botanical gardens are hosting many free events. From a Fairy Garden Display (re-occurring) to Botanical Terminology (April 20), garden-goers can learn about the magical fairies on Matthaei’s Conservatory or learn about orchid anatomy with American Orchid Society judge Dave Miller.

There are also pay-to-participate events such as “Ikebana: Japanese Flower Arranging” and volunteer orientations.



Matthaei Botanical Gardens are located at 1800 N. Dixboro Rd.

Photo: Meredith Bruckner

April 22 - 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Towsley Auditorium at Washtenaw Community College

Learn about the chemical burden that your body bears as a result of exposure to environmental chemicals. In her free community lecture, nutritionist and integrative health specialist Cindy Klement, MS, CNS, MCHES, will pull from her latest book to discuss how human bodies are exposed to environmental chemicals before they are even born and what this means for the body as it carries the burden of chemical buildup.

WCC is located at 4800 E Huron River Dr.

April 28 - noon to 4 p.m. - Leslie Nature & Science Center

Join all the animals (and staff) at the Leslie Nature & Science Center for a costume parade, animal experiences, a performance by Joe Reilly and more family fun activities. Naturalists will lead hikes around Black Pond Woods and displays and presentations by 40 local environmental, nonprofit, and governmental organizations will happen throughout the afternoon.

For more information, read: Ann Arbor Earth Day Festival returns April 28

LNSC is located at 1831 Traver Rd.

Visitors listen to live music at Ann Arbor Earth Day Festival at Leslie Science & Nature Center on April 22, 2018 (Credit: LSNC)

