5th annual Purple Run in Ann Arbor to benefit SafeHouse Center

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The University of Michigan Police Department and the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office will host the 5th Annual Purple Run on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019

This year's race is starting at 9 a.m. at the Duderstat Center, 2281 Bonisteel Boulevard on North Campus. The 5K run/walk is a family event and will once again benefit SafeHouse Center.

"We are honored to have the support of our great community partners," Barbara Niess-May, Executive Director of SafeHouse Center said. "This collaboration helps bring awareness and also support for close to 6,000 survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence in our own community."

For more information on the run, visit the Purple Run website.

