7 shows to see at The Ark in Ann Arbor in February

ANN ARBOR - It's February and while that means the Ann Arbor Folk Festival is behind us, The Ark continues to put on great shows throughout the year. And this month is no exception.

Here is a sampling of the shows you can see this month:

Dead Horses // The Brother Brothers

Saturday, Feb. 2, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $20

Get ready for a night of beautiful folk music by Dead Horses (vocalists/guitarists Sarah Vos and Daniel Wolff) and The Brother Brothers (twin brothers from Brooklyn, Adam and Davis Moss).

Dead Horses' music has been described by NPR as "evocative, empathetic storytelling," thanks to Vos, the frontwoman known for her strong songwriting.

To learn more, visit www.deadhorses.net.

Just by listening to their music, it's obvious that The Brother Brothers are related. Their cohesive harmonies are lifted by banjo, cello, guitar and violin. They just released their debut album, "Some People I Know."

To learn more, visit www.thebrotherbrothersmusic.com.

Ellis Paul

Feb. 7, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $20

Boasting a shelf full of Boston Music Awards, Paul has been called a "quintessential Boston songwriter" numerous times. Based in Massachusetts, Paul is influenced by Bob Dylan, James Taylor and Joni Mitchell. The singer-songwriter has been writing and performing on the road since the release of his debut album "Say Something" in 1993. He just released his 20th studio album, titled "The Storyteller's Suitcase."

To learn more, visit www.ellispaul.com.

Mandolin Orange

Feb. 13, 7 p.m. (sold out) and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $45 (gold circle), $25 (general admission)

North Carolina duo singer-songwriter Andrew Marlin and multi-instrumentalist Emily Frantz are coming to The Ark as part of their national tour before heading to Europe in May. Their earnest, contemplative songs have been described as, "engineered to settle worried minds, slow the blood and lend an empathetic ear" and "about life lessons that feel lived-in and hard-won" by NPR. The duo released their latest record, "Tides of A Teardrop" on Friday.

To learn more, visit www.mandolinorange.com.

My Folky Valentine

Feb. 14, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $20

Here's The Ark's description:

"What better time than Valentine's Day to get to know some married or partnered couples who make music together? My Folky Valentine is The Ark's annual celebration of romance! Each year we present a few of the region's top musical couples, in the round during Valentine's Day week.

"Your hosts, Annie and Rod Capps, invite some of their most talented friends from around the region to share the stage for an evening of grand collaboration and anything but love songs! ... OK, well, maybe a few love songs, since this year My Folky Valentine falls on the day itself. Can you imagine anything sweeter than a pair of tickets to see this show? This year's guests are Anne Heaton & Frank Marotta Jr., Dave Boutette & Kristi Lynn Davis, and Escaping Pavement."

Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Feb. 20, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $45

The three-time Grammy-winning group hailing from South Africa recently celebrated 50 years of music. Known for their a cappella harmonies, the group was organized by Joseph Shabalala in the early '60s when he was a young factory worker. The Ark writes, "The group borrows heavily from a traditional music called isicathamiya (is-cot-a-ME-Ya), which developed in the mines of South Africa, where black workers were taken by rail to work far away from their homes and their families."

To learn more, visit www.mambazo.com.

32nd Annual Storytelling Festival

Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $25

Here's The Ark's description:



"Each year, The Ark's Storytelling Festival brings masters of the tale from near and from far to pay tribute to humanity's oldest art. This year's tellers are Laura Simms, Edgar Oliver and Ivory D. Williams.

"Laura Simms has been a storyteller, a teaching artist and an advocate for storytelling since 1979. She is internationally acclaimed. Laura sits on the Advisory Council for Global Education, is the artistic director of H.C. Andersen Storytelling Center in New York, and has directed festivals and events worldwide. She combines traditional stories with personal narratives.

"Edgar Oliver is a writer and performer who has lived and worked in New York for many years as part of New York's downtown theater community. He started out reading his poems and performing his monologues at the Pyramid nightclub in the early 1980s. In recent years he's turned to one-man shows ... Edgar has also appeared on The Moth.

"Michigan's Ivory D. Williams interweaves his stories with humor, wit, and fun to engage audiences and spread positive messages, promoting and perpetuating the ancient art of African and African-American storytelling in the oral tradition."

The Ark's Storytelling For Kids event takes place on Feb. 24 at 1 p.m. Tickets are $10.

We Banjo 3

Feb. 27, 8 p.m.

Feb. 28, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $40 (gold circle), $25 (general admission)

This award-winning group from Ireland is coming to The Ark for two nights. The quartet (three banjos, one lead vocalist), boasts all-Ireland banjo champions, including a champion on fiddle and bodhran. We Banjo 3 has performed in Washington for former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden and former Irish Prime Minister Edna Kenny. They have referred to their music as "Celtgrass," since they draw a strong influence from American bluegrass and have headlined numerous Celtic festivals in the U.S. for several years.





To learn more, visit www.webanjo3.com.



