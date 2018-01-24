8 fast facts about Ann Arbor Folk Festival

The Steel Wheels perform at the 2013 festival (Photo: Andrew Rogers)

ANN ARBOR - We're just days away from the 41st annual Ann Arbor Folk Festival, a fundraiser put on by The Ark.

So how well do you know the nationally recognized event?

Here are some facts that might surprise you:

1. Fewer than 14 bands perform each year

Some music festivals feature dozens of artists, but what makes this festival unique is its intimate feel with a small batch of carefully selected musicians. Seven artists perform each night, including the emcee.

2. It used to be a one-night event

Only in 2003 did the Ann Arbor Folk Festival become a two-night affair. This happened by accident. Hill Auditorium closed for renovations and the venue moved to the Michigan Theater. The two-night format was so successful it stuck, and from there it's history.



Folk Festival finale in 2009 (Photo: Andrew Rogers)

3. Total artists to come through the A2FF

More than 400 performers have played at the Ann Arbor Folk Festival over the decades.

4. For most artists, it's a one-time thing

Unlike many music festivals where artists play year after year, the Ann Arbor Folk Festival features most artists only once. However, once they are featured at the festival, they come back to perform at The Ark.

5. John Prine: Then and now

Grammy-winning artist John Prine (headlining this Saturday) was the headliner of the very first Ann Arbor Folk Festival in 1976.



John Prine in 1989 (Photo: Andrew Rogers)

6. There were some gap years after the first festival

The first folk festival took place in the spring of 1976. The second was three years later in January 1979, and it's been running annually since then.

7. The festival wasn't always at Hill Auditorium

The original venues for the folk festival were the Power Center and Michigan Theater. Hill became the official venue in 1985.



Hill Auditorium (Photo: University of Michigan)

8. David Bromberg: Most frequent artist

The singer-songwriter has played a total of nine Ann Arbor Folk Festivals, headlining several shows in the first decade of the event. The second-most frequent artist is Nanci Griffith, who performed five times between the years 1985 and 2012.



Jay Ungar and David Bromberg in 1979 (Photo: Andrew Rogers)

Will you be attending? Have great memories of past festivals? Share in the comments below.



