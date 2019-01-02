8 fun events for kids at Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum this month

ANN ARBOR - It's January and for parents that means kicking off the new year with school break.

Looking for some great indoor activities for your little ones before they head back to school? Here is a list of the fun -- and educational -- events happening this week (and later this month) at the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum.

In-Depth Workshop - Interactive Stories using Twinery.org

Jan. 3, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Local game developer, video producer and writer Nate Berens will lead this workshop about what goes into making games, using Twine, a free tool that creates dynamic, text-based games.

This event is designed for ages 10+. Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers.

Gemini performs

Jan. 4, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Local favorite duo Gemini has been performing for children and families for more than four decades. Twin brothers Sandor and Laszlo Slomovits lead fun-filled singalongs with a variety of instruments.

Hands-On Holidays Hackathon - Games!

Jan. 2-5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan. 6, Noon to 4 p.m.

This all-ages event will have experts on hand to teach you how to develop games, from board to video. Get a sneak peek at new games in development and design your own video game controller -- that will really work!

The Little Scientist Club

Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

This ongoing event is a hit for young visitors (older siblings welcome). Enjoy science-themed stories, hands-on activities and much more in this workshop designed to foster observation and discovery with rotating themes each week.

No registration necessary.



Professor Ray's Everyday Science: ChemMystery

Jan. 5-6, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Chemistry is everywhere. Professor Ray will teach you how chemistry is happening all around us, whether it be outdoors, inside our homes and in everyday objects.

Critters Up Close

Jan. 12, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan. 13, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Get a close look at some fascinating mammals in this month's Critters Up Close. Specialists from the Leslie Science & Nature Center bring animals each month to this fun event with a midday "animal naptime." If your little ones love critters, this is one not to miss!

Pop-Up Makerspace

Jan. 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan. 20, Noon to 4 p.m.



Is your kiddo a budding engineer? Explore the engineering of towers in this installation of Pop-Up Makerspace.

ScienceFest Weekend - Spectrum Sensation

Jan. 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan. 27, Noon to 4 p.m.



Learn, create and experiment with the spectrum of color. During this two-day event, you will learn how scientists use the color spectrum to see how different people perceive color and what it can teach us about the world around us.

