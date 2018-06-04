A chat with Ann Arbor Summer Festival's Mike Michelon

ANN ARBOR - Road blocks were seen Monday morning on Washington Street between Thayer and Fletcher to construct the familiar white tents and stages of Ann Arbor Summer Festival's Top of the Park.

The area, also known as University of Michigan's Ingalls Mall, will be shut down for nearly a month, with performances and activities six nights a week.

We caught up with the festival's executive director, Mike Michelon, just as crews were setting up.



(Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

How has your first year as executive director gone so far?

"I think what has made it easy is that everyone loves Ann Arbor Summer Festival, and if you were a kid here, you grew up (with it) as kind of a right of passage -- your parents finally let you be dropped off. Or, if you’re an Ann Arbor resident you’ve been coming to concerts for years or experienced Top of the Park. I guess it’s been easy in the sense that everyone’s taken my phone call and is happy to talk about the festival and is generally very positive."

You have experience working with the festival and with the University Musical Society. How do you feel that prepared you for the job?

"I was the general manager of the Summer Festival prior to stepping into this role and my responsibility was really managing the festival’s business and operations. And prior to that at UMS, I was more on the production side. And I feel like I’ve been able to kind of touch so many different parts of the event. It's been a neat vantage point to start at the ground floor and work my way up. It’s been a really rewarding experience so far."



(Credit: Ann Arbor Summer Festival © Myra Klarman Photography.com)

What can people expect?

"I think that people can expect to either dig into the website and find acts that they’re interested in, or my suggestion to folks -- especially to those who are uninitiated -- is just to show up. I think that you can expect you’ll find a really compelling performance. You could show up without knowing at all what’s going to play and know that you’ll find lots of different genres of really quality music, both local and national touring artist and also just unexpected street performance.

"That’s kind of what we’ve been known for -- this category of work called ‘Spectacle,’ which involves aerialists or different forms of mixed media or street theater and clowning. All kinds of different things that people aren’t really seeing elsewhere in this area or certainly Michigan and the Midwest."



(Credit: Ann Arbor Summer Festival © Myra Klarman Photography.com)

Are you doing something different this year from previous years?

“Programming-wise, every year is different. We certainly bring back some favorite artists, (but we bring in) new things as well. There’s two in particular that I’ve been telling people about that I think are really can’t-miss.

"One is this children’s theater company called Polyglot. For those who don’t know, it’s these life size ants that enter this public space looking for food and it turns into this really wonderful interactive piece that’s directed by children. So they’re out in the lawn, hunting for these giant crumbs and leading the ants and it’s wonderful. I think that if you are a passerby, it’s really incredible to watch.





(Credit: Polyglot Theatre)



"There’s also this production called eVenti Verticali and it’s Italian and the show is called 'Wanted' and it’s these two brothers who have this aerial theater company and in this performance they’re going to be suspended from a crane. They’re performing their show on top of a screen with projections and it’s inspired by comic books and video games and they’re doing this action-adventure thing jumping in and out of these worlds. It’s a pretty cool format."



(Credit: eVenti Verticali)

Singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco kicks off the Main Stage series Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Power Center.

Tickets range from $35-$55 and can be purchased here.

For more information and to check the schedule of events, visit www.a2sf.org.

