'A Christmas Carol' presented by Wild Swan Theater Dec. 5-9

ANN ARBOR - It isn't the holiday season if you don't hear the phrase, "Bah! Humbug!"

Wild Swan Theater presents Charles Dickens' classic holiday story, "A Christmas Carol," at Washtenaw Community College's Towsley Auditorium Dec. 5 through Dec 9.

Director Hilary Cohen has adapted the original play to be suited for family audiences this Christmas season.

"A Christmas Carol" tells the story of the miserly old Ebenezer Scrooge (played by Bob Starko), who undergoes an astounding transformation after three spirits visit him the night before Christmas.

The Ghost of Christmas Past (played by Wild Swan co-founder Sandy Ryder) takes Scrooge on a journey through his past and opens his eyes to the misery those around him have been experiencing -- sometimes caused by Scrooge himself. No one feels Scrooge's wrath more than his clerk, Bob Cratchit (Zach Whitt), and his family, including his son Tiny Tim (Emily Slomovits).

As the night goes on, Scrooge has a change of heart, resulting in an ending filled with hope and joy -- aptly capturing the spirit of the holiday season.

Performance dates and times

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 6, 10 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 8, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 9, 2 p.m.

Tickets

$15 for adults

$12 for youth and seniors

$3 lap passes for audience members under the age of 2

Discounts available for groups of 10 or more

Purchase tickets online or call 734-995-0530.

The performance includes:

Wheel chair seating

American Sign Language interpreting

Audio-description and backstage touch tours

About Wild Swan Theater

Wild Swan Theater is dedicated to producing professional children’s theater of the highest artistic quality and to making that theater accessible to low income, minority and disabled children through lowered ticket prices and innovative outreach programs. For more information about the company, its current season, touring programs and drama camps, visit the Wild Swan website at www.wildswantheater.org.



