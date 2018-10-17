A crafts lover's paradise: Ann Arbor Annual Arts & Crafts Show returns Saturday

ANN ARBOR - Do you craft? Do you love to buy crafts? How about both?
Then the 10th annual Ann Arbor Arts & Crafts Show "Crafting with Grace" is for you.
It will take place Saturday at New Grace Apostolic Temple at 2898 Packard Road from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
What to expect:
- The indoor juried arts and crafts show features handcrafted items made by 60 talented artisans.
- Free parking on- and off-site (with free shuttle).
- Admission: $2 (children under 12 are free).
- Free door prize entries.
- Homemade baked goods and concessions.
- Kid friendly; strollers are welcomed.
- Complimentary face painting.
- Kids "Kraft Korner."
Click here to see the show program.
Check out the event's Facebook page.
