A crafts lover's paradise: Ann Arbor Annual Arts & Crafts Show returns Saturday

ANN ARBOR - Do you craft? Do you love to buy crafts? How about both?

Then the 10th annual Ann Arbor Arts & Crafts Show "Crafting with Grace" is for you.

It will take place Saturday at New Grace Apostolic Temple at 2898 Packard Road from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Credit: Ann Arbor Arts & Crafts Show

What to expect:

The indoor juried arts and crafts show features handcrafted items made by 60 talented artisans.

Free parking on- and off-site (with free shuttle).

Admission: $2 (children under 12 are free).

Free door prize entries.

Homemade baked goods and concessions.

Kid friendly; strollers are welcomed.

Complimentary face painting.

Kids "Kraft Korner."

Click here to see the show program.

Credit: Ann Arbor Arts & Crafts Show

Check out the event's Facebook page.

