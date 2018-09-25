'A Honey Pot of Pooh Stories' comes to Wild Swan Theater Oct. 25

ANN ARBOR - Who doesn't love Winnie the Pooh? How does several stories about everyone's favorite honey-loving bear performed live for audiences sound? Great, right? Wild Swan Theater has you covered by kicking off its 39th season with "A Honey Pot of Pooh Stories," beginning Oct. 25.

The description of "A Honey Pot of Pooh Stories" is as follows:

"Dip into our honey pot of stories featuring children’s all time favorite bear, Winnie the Pooh. You will love joining Pooh as he hums his way through the Hundred Aker Woods. Whether he’s pretending to be a cloud to trick bees out of their honey, hunting heffalumps with Piglet, or stuck in a doorway at Rabbit’s house, Winnie the Pooh is just about the best friend a child could have."

Wild Swan notes that this production in particular is a perfect introduction to live theater for young children. With its storybook setting and lively action and music, little ones will be drawn effortlessly into the magical world of Pooh.

Actress Sandy Ryder portrays Winnie the Pooh, while Michelle Lanzi plays Rabbit and Eeyore and Meghan Van Arsdalen plays Piglet. David Mosher has created the musical score which he performs on the fiddle. Meanwhile, Kim Willett’s interpreting is seamlessly woven into the action, adding another layer of clarity and depth to the stories while bringing the beauty of sign language to Wild Swan's stage.

Whether you and your family are new or old fans, don't miss your opportunity to see these delightful stories come to life on stage.

Wild Swan Theater is dedicated to producing professional theater of the highest artistic quality for families and to making that theater accessible to everyone, including low-income, minority and disabled children, through low ticket prices and innovative outreach programs.

Performances:

Thursday, Oct. 25, 10 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 27, 11 a.m.

Tickets

$12 for adults, $10 for youth and seniors

Discounts available for groups of 10 or more; $3 lap passes available for patrons under 2 years of age

Purchase and Information: 734-995-0530 or wildswantheater.org.



Accessibility reservations: 734-995-0530

Wheelchair seating

American Sign Language interpreting

Audio-description and backstage touch tours



All performances are at Towsley Auditorium in the Morris Lawrence Building at Washtenaw Community College.

