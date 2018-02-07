'A Thousand Cranes' returns to the stage March 8-10 at Wild Swan Theater

ANN ARBOR - Wild Swan Theater continues its 38th season with its production of the beautiful and quite moving "A Thousand Cranes," March 8-10.

"A Thousand Cranes" tells the story of Sadako, a young Japanese girl who experiences illness from radiation poisoning after the bombing of Hiroshima. To help with her recovery, Sadako's friend Kenji teaches her to fold paper cranes. Sadako’s story inspired children all over Japan to fold paper cranes in her memory. Her story became so popular that there is now a monument to Sadako at the Hiroshima Peace Park in Japan, and people from all over the world bring garlands of cranes to it.

What sets this particular production apart is, among other things, its music and masks. The score has been written by University of Michigan music professor Erik Santos and is, according to Wild Swan Theater, "haunting." To achieve this sound, Santos has incorporated a mix of drums, bells, glass bowls, a rain stick and a marimba as different types of percussion instruments, all complimenting Lisa Warren's flute playing.

In addition to the music, the production's wonderful masks created by costumer John Gutoskey enhance the viewing experience even more. Their red and white colors aim to serve the story, which transitions from the hospital to the spirit world. The actors wear the white masks for the hospital scenes and the red when Sadako enters the spirit world.

The play begins in a straightforward manner, with Sadako practicing a race before she collapses from her illness. While hospitalized, she begins folding paper cranes after learning that if she folds a thousand of them she'll be granted a wish from the spirits that exist between this world and the next. Along the way, Sadako meets her grandmother, who guides her through the spirit world and helps to teach her of all the people who perished when the bomb fell in Hiroshima. The play itself is quite emotional, but gripping in the best of ways, taking a hold of the audience through its beautiful, imaginative storytelling.

As an added bonus, families who attend any performance of the play will be invited to to bring paper cranes to the theater or make them upon the play's conclusion. Origami paper and instruction will be provided after each performance so that those audience members can make their own folded paper crane with their own message of peace. All the cranes will be displayed in the theater during the run of the production and will be sent to the Children’s Peace Monument in Japan afterward.

Don't miss your opportunity to see this amazing story brought to life on the Wild Swan Theater stage.

Wild Swan Theater is dedicated to producing professional theater of the highest artistic quality for families and to making that theater accessible to everyone, including low-income, minority and disabled children, through low ticket prices and innovative outreach programs.

Performances:

Thursday, March 8, 10 a.m.

Friday, March 9, 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 10, 1 p.m.

Tickets

$15 for adults, $12 for youth and seniors

Discounts available for groups of 10 or more

Purchase and Information: 734-995-0530 or wildswantheater.org



Accessibility reservations: 734-995-0530

Wheelchair seating

American Sign Language interpreting

Audio-description and backstage touch tours



All performances are at Towsley Auditorium in the Morris Lawrence Building at Washtenaw Community College.

Check out more Ann Arbor events on the A4 Community Calendar

What should All About Ann Arbor write about? Take our user survey and help set our direction.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.