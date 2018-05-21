Acclaimed film 'The Rider' opens at the State on Friday

ANN ARBOR - Currently sitting at a nice 97 percent certified-fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the critical darling "The Rider" will open at the State Theatre in Ann Arbor on Friday.

Based on a a true story, "The Rider" stars breakout Brady Jandreau as a once-rising star of the rodeo circuit warned that his competition days are over after a tragic riding accident. Back home, Brady finds himself wondering what he has to live for when he can no longer do what gives him a sense of purpose: to ride and compete. In an attempt to regain control of his fate, Brady undertakes a search for new identity and tries to redefine his idea of what it means to be a man in the heartland of America.

Detroit's own Adam Graham gave the film an A- and wrote that the film "is a lived in, honest, hard and gut-wrenching portrayal of the realities and difficulties of the cowboy way." Praising just about every aspect of the movie, Graham went on to write that 'The Rider" is "the most authentic portrait of an athlete since 'The Wrestler,' and its details are so real you can taste them, smell them and feel them on your skin. My my, what a ride."

Chicago Tribune film critic Michael Phillips echoed Graham's feelings, writing that the film "deserves your time and attention, not because it’s 'worthy,' not even because it takes you to a striking part of America and American myth you may not know, but because it’s just plain excellent."

A.O. Scott, chief film critic at The New York Times, was especially complimentary of writer/director Chloé Zhao, writing that "She has an eye for landscape and an acute sensitivity to the nuances of storytelling, a bold, exacting vision that makes 'The Rider' exceptional among recent American regional-realist films."

"Like her debut, 'Songs My Brothers Taught Me,' it is alive with empathy and devoid of pity or condescension. There is struggle and disappointment in Brady’s life, but rather than pin him and the other characters down in a tableau of misery, Ms. Zhao honors their essential freedom and understands what is important to them," Scott wrote.

If it is not already clear, what we're saying is that you owe it to yourself to see this remarkable film in the beautifully restored State Theatre. Films like "The Rider" are not considered mainstream, but offer rewards well beyond the explosions and mindless action of certain tentpole franchise movies currently dominating the box office. See this movie. We promise you'll be happy that you did.

