Accomplished guitarist and singer Seth Walker to perform at The Ark on Sept. 30

ANN ARBOR - Over the past 10 years, Seth Walker has become recognized as one of the most revered modern roots artists in the United States; a three-dimensional talent comprising a gift for combining melody and lyrics alongside a rich, gospel-drenched, Southern-inflected voice with a true-blue knack for getting around on the guitar. You will have the opportunity to see what we mean when Walker performs at The Ark on Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. with special guest, The Zindles.

"The Ark is one of those spots where you simply feel the history in the room as soon as you walk in -- it’s an intimate but relaxed venue that pulls out special moments every time," Walker said by email.

"The Ann Arbor fans are open and warm to it all. It is one of my favorite places to play in all the land. I first started playing there as support for Raul Malo and was then invited to MC the folk festival. I instantly felt the connection between The Ark and the Michigan people. It's a magical thing.”

Walker's latest studio album, "Gotta Get Back," is produced by Jano Rix of The Wood Brothers. Walker splits his time between New Orleans and New York City after previously residing in Austin and Nashville. He’s used those experiences wisely, soaking up the sounds and absorbing the musical lineage of these varied places. With a bluesman’s respect for roots and tradition, coupled with an appreciation for contemporary songwriting, Seth incorporates a range of styles with warmth and grace.

Tickets for Walker's Ark show are $20 and may be purchased online here.

What should All About Ann Arbor write about? Take our user survey and help set our direction. Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.