AFC Ann Arbor, Detroit City FC to face off at Mother's Day home opener

ANN ARBOR - The Mighty Oak don't have too much time to recover from Wednesday's disappointing finish against the Ocean City Nor'Easters in the first round of the U.S. Open Cup.

On Sunday, the team will be playing for the first time at Skyline High School against local rivals Detroit City FC.

It is a highly anticipated game by both the players and fans, after the first home opener on April 15 was canceled due to bad weather.



"We’re excited about being in our new home venue," said team co-owner Bilal Saeed. "I think because of the context of last year’s playoff match with Detroit, it adds a little more excitement to this match. I think the fans and the communities who follow each team are really engaged and look out for this game on the schedule."



The score history between the two teams is deadlocked, with two wins, two losses and one draw. So Sunday's game could be the tipping point for one of the clubs.

"It shows you just how much our groups push each other in terms of talent," said Saeed.



So what can fans expect this Sunday?

"I think you can expect to see some passionate fans from both sides," he said. "You can expect to see a great match. The level of football I think is going to surprise some people. Both teams tout quite a talented roster, we’re a little bit more international. It’s going to make for a fantastic Sunday of football.



"We’ve got some activities planned, but also with it being Mother’s Day, we’ve got some things revolved around moms that day. The first 100 moms will get roses. We’ve got a Sha Zen back massage that we’re giving away. We’ll be honoring a few of the AFC moms that day as well. There are (also) a lot of supporters getting together at HOMES brewery beforehand. They’re really excited to finally (have that experience) since it’s our official pre-match brewery."

Match details:



Sunday

Skyline High School

2552 N. Maple Road

3 to 5 p.m.

Tickets:

Youth: $5

Adults: $8

To purchase tickets, click here.

For more information about AFC Ann Arbor, including this season's schedule, visit www.afcannarbor.com.

