AFC Ann Arbor to host NPSL Midwest Playoffs this weekend

ANN ARBOR - If a home game ever mattered more than all the others, this would be it.

On Friday and Saturday, AFC Ann Arbor will be hosting the NPSL Midwest Region Playoffs at Huron High School.

Game schedule:

Friday

Minneapolis City SC vs. Duluth FC

4 p.m.

AFC Ann Arbor vs. Cleveland SC

7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Final

7:30 p.m.



Defender Brandon Katona (Photo: AFC Ann Arbor)

The team that wins the final will move on to the NPSL national semi-finals next week.

AFC Ann Arbor has made it to the playoffs twice before. In 2016, the team lost in the first game; in 2017, the second.

"The next step, naturally, is to win that second game, which would give us the Midwest region championship," said club co-owner and chairman, Bilal Saeed. "From the perspective of playing at home, it’s super important to us. We haven’t lost a home NPSL regular season match since 2016. So it’s super important that the community comes out and supports us. We feel that."

With an impressive 9-1-2 record this season, The Mighty Oak are currently the No. 2 seed heading into the regional playoffs.

Its 2018 MVP player, Stanley Okumu, a former player on the Kenyan national team, was invited for a trial with a professional team last week.



Defender Stanley Okumu (Credit: AFC Ann Arbor)

"It went well, but we’re excited to announce that he’s coming back to spend the playoffs with us," said Saeed. "He’s been huge on the pitch, but I would also say that he has the heart that is the glue for the team, so I think that’s going to be our X-factor is having him back."

Tickets are now on sale, but according to Saeed, they're selling fast.

"There is somewhat limited seating," he said. "We typically have tickets available at the door, but I’m recommending people get them in advance."

Pricing:

Day pass

Adult: $10

Youth: $7

Weekend pass (3-game access)

Adult: $15

Youth: $10

Reserve tickets here.



"We’re trying to make it affordable and give people the opportunity to come out and support us," said Saeed. "Whether you’ve been to 10 games, one game, or this is your first game, this is the time when we need the support from the community."

There's only one thing left to say: Come On You Mighty Oak!

