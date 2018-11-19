African American Cultural & Historical Museum of Washtenaw County holding annual fundraiser Dec. 2

ANN ARBOR - The African American Cultural & Historical Museum of Washtenaw County is holding its 21st annual fundraiser on Dec. 2 to make its physical space on Pontiac Trail a reality next spring.

The benefit will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Sheraton Ann Arbor Hotel at 3200 Boardwalk.

Guests can expect:

A cash bar

Dinner awards

Holiday music

Dancing

Silent auction and raffle

Tickets cost $75 per person.

Purchase tickets here.

Hosted by fundraiser co-chairs Bob and Beverely Elliott, last year's event sold out.

The AACHM is a nonprofit 501c3 organization. Event proceeds and donations will support the museum's educational and enrichment programs, its capital campaign and its endowment with the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation.

The AACHM has been chosen to participate in an inaugural initiative by the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture and the American Association for State and Local History to connect African American museums across the U.S. The process was competitive and the AACHM was one of seven museums selected.

To learn more about the museum, visit aachm.org.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.