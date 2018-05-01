Akropolis Reed Quintet to perform at Kerrytown Concert House on Saturday

ANN ARBOR - Founded in 2009 at the University of Michigan, the award-winning, locally based chamber music ensemble, the Akropolis Reed Quintet, will perform at Ann Arbor's Kerrytown Concert House on Saturday at 8 p.m. as part of its inaugural Together We Sound festival.

Together We Sound features 13 events including school outreach, pop-up concerts, office space “Lunch-and-Listen” concerts, and full recitals. This performance in Ann Arbor is the second of two concerts -- the first of which takes place at Playground Detroit on Friday -- that will feature a collaboration with Detroit-based experimental music ensemble, YAK, fronted by Zac Brunell.

Each performance will feature one set by Akropolis, one by YAK and one together as, according to Brunell, a “many-headed octaphonic sound beast.” What makes these performances especially unique and fun is the fact that Akropolis will perform on the lower instruments in each family, including contrabassoon, bass clarinet and baritone saxophone, while YAK will provide signal processing and live sound engineering, as well as viola da gamba performed by Yuri Popowycz. To bring the entire performance home, Akropolis and YAK will perform an electro-acoustic, one-movement piece created by Brunell that will explore the boundaries of both ensembles.

Tickets for Saturday's performance are $15 general admission and may be purchased online here. To see the Together We Sound festival's full schedule of events, visit akropolisquintet.org/together-we-sound.

About the Akropolis Reed Quintet

Delivering over 40 concerts and 100 educational events annually, the Akropolis Reed Quintet is the first ever ensemble of its makeup to win the coveted Fischoff Gold Medal (2014), Grand Prize at the Plowman and MTNA national competitions and 6 national chamber music prizes in total. Akropolis remains its founding members: Tim Gocklin (oboe), Kari Landry (clarinet), Matt Landry (saxophone), Andrew Koeppe (bass clarinet) and Ryan Reynolds (bassoon).

