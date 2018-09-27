Alabama octet St. Paul & The Broken Bones to perform at the Michigan Theater Oct. 8

ANN ARBOR - October is quickly approaching, and with it comes many events and concerts around Ann Arbor, including special shows at the Michigan Theater. One of these shows will feature Alabama octet St. Paul & The Broken Bones at the Michigan on Oct. 8 in support of their new album "Young Sick Camellia."

Led by the insightful lyrics and extraordinary vocals of exhilarating front man Paul Janeway, St. Paul & The Broken Bones possess the unique ability to make you dance and shout while simultaneously making you think. "Young Sick Camellia" contains nine songs infused with the band’s cross-section of soul, rock ‘n’ roll, R&B and funk, mixed with passion, intensity and a boundary-blurring musical exploration."Young Sick Camelia" looks deeply inward, with Janeway's most personal lyrics to date, diving into his own family dynamic to address generational differences while also searching to find common ground.

Over the course of the last four years, St. Paul & The Broken Bones have become one the most exciting and explosive must-see live bands, making new fans out of anyone who experiences a performance, with no limitations.

The performance is at 8 p.m. on Oct. 8. Tickets may be purchased online here.

What should All About Ann Arbor write about? Take our user survey and help set our direction. Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.