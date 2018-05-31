Alzheimer's Association to host annual Ann Arbor conference June 15

ANN ARBOR - Alzheimer's Association, Michigan Great Lakes Chapter's annual conference will take place at Washtenaw Community College's Morris Lawrence Building on June 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Held mid-June each year to mark National Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month, this year's caregiving education conference is titled, "Breaking Down Barriers: Working Toward Inclusive Dementia Care."

"We are excited to present this year’s spring conference," Jamie Hochman Herz, program director for the Alzheimer’s Association, Michigan Great Lakes Chapter, said in a press release. "Our speakers will specifically discuss challenges unique to the LGBT, African American, and developmental disability communities, and how to minimize these inequities to provide the best care possible. With more than 500,000 caregivers in Michigan alone, we know that there are many families and professionals in our community who could benefit from their perspectives."



According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than 5.7 million Americans live with the progressive disease today. By 2050, it projects that number will reach 14 million.

Research also shows that African Americans are twice as likely to develop the disease and Hispanics one and a half times more likely than their Caucasian counterparts.

"The Alzheimer’s Association strives to address the need for inclusive care for people of all races and ethnicities through this conference, which will explore approaches to creating inclusive and equitable care for people with Alzheimer’s in diverse communities." - Alzheimer's Association

Speakers include:

Dr. Jamie Mitchell, professor of social work at the University of Michigan

Judy Lewis, certified trainer for SAGE Metro Detroit and the National Resource Center on LGBT Aging, and co-founder of the Jewish Gay Network of Michigan

Kate Pierce, LMSW, Dementia and Disabilities Supportive Services program director at the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Michigan Chapter



Tickets:

Family caregivers: $20 per person

Professionals: $75 per person

Registration is required and closes on June 8.

Presented in partnership with University of Michigan's Alzheimer's Disease Center, social work, nursing and other professionals attending can receive continuing education credits.

For more information about the event, visit www.alz.org/mglc.



About the Alzheimer's Association



The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. For more information, call our 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900 or visit alz.org.

