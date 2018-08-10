American Cancer Society to celebrate impact in Ann Arbor Tuesday

ANN ARBOR - The American Cancer Society is partnering with local Ann Arbor doctors, health care workers, politicians and business owners on Tuesday for a ceremonial ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The event will take place at The Kensington Hotel at 8 a.m. and aims to demonstrate the American Cancer Society's impact within the Ann Arbor community. The event is open to the public.

Speakers include:

Michigan House Rep. Yousef Rabhi (District 53)

Dr. Sunny Wong, ACS-funded researcher at UM

Dr. Terry Hurst, volunteer driver, Road to Recovery

Dr. Julie Brabbs, chief administration officer, Rogel Cancer Center

Jennifer Belaire, volunteer, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network

Rita Vershum, Saint Joseph Mercy Health System, manager, outpatient oncology

Kristin Pederson, The Kensington Hotel, ACS lodging partner.

Cancer survivor and general manager at HUB, Sara Wardell, will be cutting the ribbon.

"The American Cancer Society is attacking cancer from every angle," senior community development manager for the American Cancer Society Abby Samuels said in a press release. "We are proud of our breadth and our ability to reach so many people suffering from cancer. Our ceremony on Tuesday August 14th, will highlight and celebrate our collaborative impact in our community."

Although the American Cancer Society has a global presence, its local work in Ann Arbor is extensive. It has collaborated with hospitals, federally qualified health systems, funded critical research and collaborated with local businesses and volunteers to deliver the greatest impact to local patients and their families, and to those traveling to the area for treatment.

Highlights of ACS's work in Ann Arbor, according to the press release:

The American Cancer Society began funding lifesaving research in 1946 and has awarded funding to researchers at the University of Michigan every year since then, totaling greater than $70 million to date.

The ACS is currently actively funding $7.8 million in research at UM.

In 2017, the American Cancer Society, the Cancer Support Community of Greater Ann Arbor, and Saint Joseph Mercy Health System were awarded the Michigan Cancer Consortium Spirit of Collaboration Award for their Link Volunteer Navigation Program.

The Kensington Hotel is one of nine lodging partners in Washtenaw County, providing lodging for cancer patients who must travel to receive their best possible treatment. During the first two quarters of 2018, The Kensington Hotel has provided 31 nights of stay to cancer patients traveling to Ann Arbor for treatment.



Upcoming fundraisers in the Ann Arbor area:

Bark For Life of Ann Arbor

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Ann Arbor (Kickoff and 5K Walk)

Real Men Wear Pink of Ann Arbor, MRelay (spring 2019)

The Michigan Softball Academy (spring 2019)

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org.

