An essential guide to entertainment at the 2018 Ann Arbor Art Fair

ANN ARBOR - The Ann Arbor Art Fair, which is now in its 59th year, takes place July 19 through July 22, with a footprint spanning 30 city blocks in downtown Ann Arbor. This Midwest tradition that draws nearly half a million attendees over four days and will feature world-class art, as well as musicians in a wide array of styles from acoustic, contemporary dance and indie rock, to Latin jazz, pop, rock and everything in between.

For the uninitiated, there are two main stages for entertainment during the Ann Arbor Art Fair: The Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair Stage, located in the Palio restaurant parking lot on the corner of Main & William, and The Fountain Stage, located on Ingalls Mall between East Washington and North University. Most importantly, everything, including the fair itself, is free to attend.

“We’re delighted to have so many talented musicians performing during the Ann Arbor Art Fair," said Karen Delhey, executive director of The Guild’s Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair. "We have put together a robust entertainment schedule that we know the art fair attendees will enjoy.”

Acknowledging the many great Ann Arbor restaurants as well as the food vendors at the Ann Arbor Art Fair, Delhey encourages art fair visitors to “grab a snack and cold beverage before heading over to enjoy music on one of our stages.”

Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair Stage Entertainment Schedule

Presented by The Ark, the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair Stage will feature a sampling of traditional and contemporary live music The Ark has become known for showcasing year-round at its state-of-the-art listening room on Main Street.

Thursday, July 19

“Open stage in the open air” - 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

John Bommarito of Ann Arbor 107one will host an “open stage” for musicians. Sign up to perform at the table near the stage starting at 5:30 p.m.

Friday, July 20

Soltura , a small group of musicians who perform various styles of Afro-Caribbean music - 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

, a small group of musicians who perform various styles of Afro-Caribbean music - 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Parsonfield , a five-piece alt/folk band from Maine - 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

, a five-piece alt/folk band from Maine - 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Jeremy Kittel Band, Washtenaw County’s own fiddle prodigy - 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 21

Chris Dupont , classic eloquence of the 1970s colliding with contemporary notions - 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

, classic eloquence of the 1970s colliding with contemporary notions - 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Ahi , alt-folk, Indie pop, Indie soul, adult alternative and Americana - 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

, alt-folk, Indie pop, Indie soul, adult alternative and Americana - 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jaren Deck & The Travelers, Oklahoma Americana artist - 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Fountain Stage Entertainment Schedule

The Fountain Stage is a welcoming respite in the heart of Ingalls Mall. Featuring an eclectic mix of music and dance, the Fountain Stage offers a perfect opportunity to enjoy family-friendly performances and grab a bite to eat from the adjacent food court. From jazz to indie music to contemporary modern dance, this stage has something for every appetite.

Thursday, July 19

After Blue , indie - 11 a.m.

, indie - 11 a.m. Carly Bins , acoustic pop - Noon

, acoustic pop - Noon WCC Dancers - 1 p.m.

- 1 p.m. Anna p.s. , indie folk/new folk - 2 p.m.

, indie folk/new folk - 2 p.m. Bob Hausler , Americana - 3 p.m.

, Americana - 3 p.m. Alex Mendenhall , soul, jazz and lounge - 4 p.m.

, soul, jazz and lounge - 4 p.m. Timothy Monger , folk-rock - 5 p.m.

, folk-rock - 5 p.m. City of Lakes, acoustic folk - 6 p.m.

Friday, July 20

Michael Gaiten , pianist - 11 a.m.

, pianist - 11 a.m. Emerson Onomatopoetic , classical strings - Noon

, classical strings - Noon Cosmic , acoustic duo - 1 p.m.

, acoustic duo - 1 p.m. Pure Existence , dance - 2 p.m.

, dance - 2 p.m. Elena Hirsch , pop singer/songwriter - 3 p.m.

, pop singer/songwriter - 3 p.m. Paper Bags , indie folk - 4 p.m.

, indie folk - 4 p.m. Rob Norum , rock, country, originals - 5 p.m.

, rock, country, originals - 5 p.m. Camilla Ballario, Americana - 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 21

Kristin Gramza , acoustic rock - 11 a.m.

, acoustic rock - 11 a.m. Angela Predhomme , pop singer/songwriter - Noon

, pop singer/songwriter - Noon Warehouse Cloggers - 1 p.m.

- 1 p.m. Cellos Unleashed , classical pop/fusion - 2 p.m.

, classical pop/fusion - 2 p.m. Izzy Wallace , pop - 3 p.m.

, pop - 3 p.m. Chloe and the Steel Strings , folk rock singer/songwriter - 4 p.m.

, folk rock singer/songwriter - 4 p.m. Damon Terrell , Latin jazz - 5 p.m.

, Latin jazz - 5 p.m. Keynote Sister, acoustic variety - 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 22

Arts in Motion , contemporary dance - Noon

, contemporary dance - Noon Beach Daisy , indie rock - 1 p.m.

, indie rock - 1 p.m. Gary Niemenski , classic rock and pop - 2 p.m.

, classic rock and pop - 2 p.m. Backyard Birdfeeder , dream pop - 3 p.m.

, dream pop - 3 p.m. Trey Conner, pop/rock - 4 p.m.

Days and hours for the 2018 Ann Arbor Art Fair are as follows:

Thursday, July 19, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, July 20, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 21, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 22, Noon to 6 p.m.

Winding through downtown Ann Arbor and across the University of Michigan campus, Ann Arbor Art Fair attendees will be treated to artist demonstrations, art activities for all ages, stages with live music performances, street performers, and the amazing shops and restaurants in the State Street District and in downtown Ann Arbor. Restaurants, bars and retail stores remain open throughout the weekend to welcome local residents and out of town visitors.

For more information about the Ann Arbor Art Fair, please visit: theannarborartfair.com.

About the Ann Arbor Art Fair

The Ann Arbor Art Fair is comprised of four independently juried, nonprofit art fairs that run consecutively: the Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, the Original (59 years); the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair (49 years); the South University Art Fair (19 years) and the State Street Art Fair (51 years). The Ann Arbor Art Fair is the largest juried art fair in the country that attracts nearly half a million attendees across a 30-block footprint. The Ann Arbor Art Fair features more than 1,000 artists, artist demonstrations, art activities for all ages, stages with live performances, street performers, and the amazing shops and restaurants in the State Street District and in downtown Ann Arbor.

