An essential guide to the Ann Arbor Film Festival

ANN ARBOR - First-time festivalgoer? Returning after a few years off the festival track? We've got you covered.
The 56th Ann Arbor Film Festival kicks off on Tuesday, March 20, and goes until Sunday, March 25.
It is jam-packed with screenings, lectures, art installations, after-parties, you name it.
*The festival is the oldest experimental and avant-garde film festival in North America. It is known for its risk-taking and therefore all films are intended for mature audiences, unless otherwise noted.
Tickets
Screenings
$12 - General admission
$8 - Students, seniors and AAFF members
Opening Night Reception & Screening
$50 - General admission
$40 - Students, seniors, AAFF members and Michigan Theater members
$12 - Screening only
$150 - Fundraiser, reception and screening
Festival Pass
*includes access to all festival events
$100 - General admission
$85 - Students, seniors and AAFF members
Weekend Festival Pass
*includes Friday, Saturday and Sunday
$60 - General admission
$50 - Students, seniors and AAFF members
All tickets can be purchased here.
Schedule of events
Tuesday, March 20
Fundraiser
Sava's, 216 S. State St.
5:30-7:30 p.m.
Opening Night Party
Michigan Theater Grand Foyer
6:30-8 p.m.
Films in Competition 1
Michigan Theater Main Auditorium
8:15 p.m.
Recent experimental, documentary and animated films
Wednesday, March 21
Juror Presentation | Cecilia Condit
Michigan Theater Screening Room
1 p.m.
This event is free
Illustrated Lecture by John Nelson
Michigan Theater Main Auditorium
5 p.m.
Academy award-winning visual effects supervisor and U-M alum John Nelson will show the audience the process he and his team used to create the visual effects for "Blade Runner 2049."
This event is free
Feature in Competition: Honane
Michigan Theater Screening Room
5:15 p.m.
Special Program: Reality's Invisible
Michigan Theater Screening Room
7:15 p.m.
Films in Competition 2
Michigan Theater Main Auditorium
7:30 p.m.
Recent, experimental, documentary and animated films
Special Program: Memories of Desintegration: Ibero-American Experimental Film
Michigan Theater Screening Room
9:15 p.m.
Films in Competition 3
Michigan Theater Main Auditorium
9:30 p.m.
Recent, experimental, documentary and animated films
Thursday, March 22
Jurur Presentation | Ephraim Asili
Ephraim Asili's Diaspora Suite
Michigan Theater Screening Room
1 p.m.
This event is free
Yvone Rainer: A Truncated History of the Universe for Dummies; a Rant Dance
Michigan Theater Main Auditorium
5:10 p.m.
This lecture is part of University of Michigan's Penny Stamps Distinguished Speaker Series
This event is free
Special Program: Disasters of Peace
Michigan Theater Screening Room
7 p.m.
Films in Competition 4
Michigan Theater Main Auditorium
7:30 p.m.
Recent experimental, documentary and animated films
Special Program: Black Radical Imagination
Michigan Theater Screening Room
9:15 p.m.
Films in Competition 5: Out Night
Michigan Theater Main Auditorium
9:30 p.m.
"The 17th celebration of queer cinema at AAFF spotlights recent experimental films with LGBTQ themes."
Friday, March 23
Juror Presentation | Rea Tajiri
Michigan Theater Screening Room
1 p.m.
This event is free
Feature in Competition: Those Who Come, Will Hear
Michigan Theater Screening Room
5 p.m.
Films in Competition 6
Michigan Theater Main Auditorium
5:15 p.m.
Recent, experimental, documentary and animated films
Special Program: Privilege
Michigan Theater Screening Room
7 p.m.
Films in Competition 7
Michigan Theater Main Auditorium
7:15 p.m.
Recent experimental, documentary, and animated film
Feature in Competition: BUDDHA.mov
Michigan Theater Screening Room
9:15 p.m.
Films in Competition 8: Animation
Michigan Theater Main Auditorium
9:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 24
Films in Competition 9: Almost All Ages (Ages 6+)
Michigan Theater Main Auditorium
11 a.m.
"A family-friendly program of narrative, documentary, experimental and animated films
$6
Feature in Competition: Did You Wonder Who Fired the Gun?
Michigan Theater Screening Room
12:30 p.m.
Feature in Competition: The Big House
Michigan Theater Main Auditorium
1 p.m.
This film was made in Ann Arbor as part of a film class exercise. Fourteen University of Michigan students were given cameras to capture all that goes into hosting more than 100,000 people on game days in the weeks leading up to the 2016 presidential election.
Special Program: URe:AD TV (United Re:Public of the African Diaspora Television)
Michigan Theater Screening Room
2:45 p.m.
Special Program: Five Easy Pieces
Michigan Theater Main Auditorium
4 p.m.
Feature in Competition: Rough, Remote Rumble
Michigan Theater Screening Room
5 p.m.
Special Program: The Irresistible Joy of Film: The Early Works of Karpo Godina
Michigan Theater Screening Room
7 p.m.
Films in Competition 10
Michigan Theater Main Auditorium
9:15 p.m.
Recent experimental, documentary and animated films
Special Program: Vick's Picks
Michigan Theater Screening Room
9:15 p.m.
Films in Competition 11
Michigan Theater Main Auditorium
9:30 p.m.
Recent experimental, documentary and animated films
Midnight Movie: Blade Runner
The State Theater
12 a.m.
Sunday, March 25
Feature in Competition: Children are not Afraid of Death, Children are Afraid of Ghosts
Michigan Theater Screening Room
Noon
Feature in Competition: Strike a Rock
Michigan Theater Main Auditorium
12:15 p.m.
Feature in Competition: The Impossible Picture
Michigan Theater Screening Room
2 p.m.
Feature in Competition: TREMOR - Es ist immer Krieg.
Michigan Theater Main Auditorium
2:15 p.m.
Winners Night
"The 56th Ann Arbor Film Festival closing events offer a program of select award-winning films, as chosen by our jury."
Award Screening 1
Michigan Theater Main Auditorium
5 p.m.
"Onstage announcement of the 56th AAFF awards, followed by a screening of select awarded films."
Award Screening 2
Michigan Theater Main Auditorium
7 p.m.
"Additional awarded films from the 56th AAFF."
Off the Screen!
Several events will be taking place during the festival, including workshops, intermedia salons and performances at 2435 North Quad at 105 S. State St., unless otherwise noted.
Click here to learn more and to see the full schedule of events.
After Parties
Chat with other festivalgoers over a beer or a cocktail at some of the most iconic Ann Arbor bars. This year, 80 filmmakers will be attending the festival and many will be attending the after parties. It's a great chance to put a face to a film and discuss their work.
Tuesday, March 20
HopCat
311 Maynard St.
10 p.m.-12 a.m.
Free
Wednesday, March 21
The Ravens Club
207 S Main St.
11 p.m.-2 a.m.
Free
Thursday, March 22
\aut\ Bar
315 Braun Ct.
11 p.m.-2 a.m.
Free
Friday, March 23
Club Above
215 N Main St.
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
$5 | Free with AAFF Pass
"AV performance by James Connolly and DJ set by Aaron Batzdorfer."
Saturday, March 24
Red Room at Necto
516 E. Liberty St.
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
$5 | Free with AAFF Pass
"Live audiovisual set by Chris McNamara and DJ Chad Pratt."
Babs' Underground
213 S. Ashley St.
8 p.m.-12 a.m.
$5 | Free with AAFF Pass
"Live musical performance by saajtak."
For more information about the Ann Arbor Film Festival, visit aafilmfest.org.
