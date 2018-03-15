An essential guide to the Ann Arbor Film Festival

ANN ARBOR - First-time festivalgoer? Returning after a few years off the festival track? We've got you covered.

The 56th Ann Arbor Film Festival kicks off on Tuesday, March 20, and goes until Sunday, March 25.

It is jam-packed with screenings, lectures, art installations, after-parties, you name it.

*The festival is the oldest experimental and avant-garde film festival in North America. It is known for its risk-taking and therefore all films are intended for mature audiences, unless otherwise noted.

Tickets

Screenings

$12 - General admission

$8 - Students, seniors and AAFF members

Opening Night Reception & Screening

$50 - General admission

$40 - Students, seniors, AAFF members and Michigan Theater members

$12 - Screening only

$150 - Fundraiser, reception and screening

Festival Pass

*includes access to all festival events

$100 - General admission

$85 - Students, seniors and AAFF members



Weekend Festival Pass

*includes Friday, Saturday and Sunday

$60 - General admission

$50 - Students, seniors and AAFF members



All tickets can be purchased here.



Credit: Ann Arbor Film Festival

Schedule of events

Tuesday, March 20

Fundraiser

Sava's, 216 S. State St.

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Opening Night Party

Michigan Theater Grand Foyer

6:30-8 p.m.

Films in Competition 1

Michigan Theater Main Auditorium

8:15 p.m.

Recent experimental, documentary and animated films

Wednesday, March 21

Juror Presentation | Cecilia Condit

Michigan Theater Screening Room

1 p.m.

This event is free

Illustrated Lecture by John Nelson

Michigan Theater Main Auditorium

5 p.m.

Academy award-winning visual effects supervisor and U-M alum John Nelson will show the audience the process he and his team used to create the visual effects for "Blade Runner 2049."

This event is free

Feature in Competition: Honane

Michigan Theater Screening Room

5:15 p.m.

Special Program: Reality's Invisible

Michigan Theater Screening Room

7:15 p.m.

Films in Competition 2

Michigan Theater Main Auditorium

7:30 p.m.

Recent, experimental, documentary and animated films

Special Program: Memories of Desintegration: Ibero-American Experimental Film

Michigan Theater Screening Room

9:15 p.m.

Films in Competition 3

Michigan Theater Main Auditorium

9:30 p.m.

Recent, experimental, documentary and animated films



The Michigan Theater (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

Thursday, March 22

Jurur Presentation | Ephraim Asili

Ephraim Asili's Diaspora Suite

Michigan Theater Screening Room

1 p.m.

This event is free

Yvone Rainer: A Truncated History of the Universe for Dummies; a Rant Dance

Michigan Theater Main Auditorium

5:10 p.m.

This lecture is part of University of Michigan's Penny Stamps Distinguished Speaker Series

This event is free

Special Program: Disasters of Peace

Michigan Theater Screening Room

7 p.m.

Films in Competition 4

Michigan Theater Main Auditorium

7:30 p.m.

Recent experimental, documentary and animated films

Special Program: Black Radical Imagination

Michigan Theater Screening Room

9:15 p.m.

Films in Competition 5: Out Night

Michigan Theater Main Auditorium

9:30 p.m.

"The 17th celebration of queer cinema at AAFF spotlights recent experimental films with LGBTQ themes."

Friday, March 23

Juror Presentation | Rea Tajiri

Michigan Theater Screening Room

1 p.m.

This event is free

Feature in Competition: Those Who Come, Will Hear

Michigan Theater Screening Room

5 p.m.

Films in Competition 6

Michigan Theater Main Auditorium

5:15 p.m.

Recent, experimental, documentary and animated films

Special Program: Privilege

Michigan Theater Screening Room

7 p.m.

Films in Competition 7

Michigan Theater Main Auditorium

7:15 p.m.

Recent experimental, documentary, and animated film

Feature in Competition: BUDDHA.mov

Michigan Theater Screening Room

9:15 p.m.

Films in Competition 8: Animation

Michigan Theater Main Auditorium

9:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 24

Films in Competition 9: Almost All Ages (Ages 6+)

Michigan Theater Main Auditorium

11 a.m.

"A family-friendly program of narrative, documentary, experimental and animated films

$6

Feature in Competition: Did You Wonder Who Fired the Gun?

Michigan Theater Screening Room

12:30 p.m.

Feature in Competition: The Big House

Michigan Theater Main Auditorium

1 p.m.

This film was made in Ann Arbor as part of a film class exercise. Fourteen University of Michigan students were given cameras to capture all that goes into hosting more than 100,000 people on game days in the weeks leading up to the 2016 presidential election.

Special Program: URe:AD TV (United Re:Public of the African Diaspora Television)

Michigan Theater Screening Room

2:45 p.m.

Special Program: Five Easy Pieces

Michigan Theater Main Auditorium

4 p.m.

Feature in Competition: Rough, Remote Rumble

Michigan Theater Screening Room

5 p.m.

Special Program: The Irresistible Joy of Film: The Early Works of Karpo Godina

Michigan Theater Screening Room

7 p.m.

Films in Competition 10

Michigan Theater Main Auditorium

9:15 p.m.

Recent experimental, documentary and animated films

Special Program: Vick's Picks

Michigan Theater Screening Room

9:15 p.m.

Films in Competition 11

Michigan Theater Main Auditorium

9:30 p.m.

Recent experimental, documentary and animated films

Midnight Movie: Blade Runner

The State Theater

12 a.m.



The Michigan Theater Main Auditorium (Photo: Flickr)

Sunday, March 25

Feature in Competition: Children are not Afraid of Death, Children are Afraid of Ghosts

Michigan Theater Screening Room

Noon

Feature in Competition: Strike a Rock

Michigan Theater Main Auditorium

12:15 p.m.



Feature in Competition: The Impossible Picture

Michigan Theater Screening Room

2 p.m.

Feature in Competition: TREMOR - Es ist immer Krieg.

Michigan Theater Main Auditorium

2:15 p.m.



Winners Night

"The 56th Ann Arbor Film Festival closing events offer a program of select award-winning films, as chosen by our jury."

Award Screening 1

Michigan Theater Main Auditorium

5 p.m.

"Onstage announcement of the 56th AAFF awards, followed by a screening of select awarded films."

Award Screening 2

Michigan Theater Main Auditorium

7 p.m.

"Additional awarded films from the 56th AAFF."



Off the Screen!

Several events will be taking place during the festival, including workshops, intermedia salons and performances at 2435 North Quad at 105 S. State St., unless otherwise noted.

Click here to learn more and to see the full schedule of events.



After Parties

Chat with other festivalgoers over a beer or a cocktail at some of the most iconic Ann Arbor bars. This year, 80 filmmakers will be attending the festival and many will be attending the after parties. It's a great chance to put a face to a film and discuss their work.

Tuesday, March 20

HopCat

311 Maynard St.

10 p.m.-12 a.m.

Free



Wednesday, March 21



The Ravens Club

207 S Main St.

11 p.m.-2 a.m.

Free

Thursday, March 22

\aut\ Bar

315 Braun Ct.

11 p.m.-2 a.m.

Free

Friday, March 23



Club Above

215 N Main St.

10 p.m.-2 a.m.

$5 | Free with AAFF Pass

"AV performance by James Connolly and DJ set by Aaron Batzdorfer."

Saturday, March 24

Red Room at Necto

516 E. Liberty St.

10 p.m.-2 a.m.

$5 | Free with AAFF Pass

"Live audiovisual set by Chris McNamara and DJ Chad Pratt."

Babs' Underground

213 S. Ashley St.

8 p.m.-12 a.m.

$5 | Free with AAFF Pass

"Live musical performance by saajtak."

For more information about the Ann Arbor Film Festival, visit aafilmfest.org.

