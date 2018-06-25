And the film playing at Michigan Stadium's Movie Night is...

ANN ARBOR - Enjoy a movie screening at The Big House on a warm summer night on Saturday, July 14, at 7 p.m.

"Black Panther" will be playing on both screens at the iconic football stadium. The event is free and open to the public, but guests must reserve tickets in advance (eight-person limit per group) and present them at the door.

The stadium tunnel opens early for Michigan football season ticket holders at 5 p.m. Seating on the field will be available for season ticket holders only, and will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Season ticket holders will also be able to take self-guided tours of the locker room from 5 to 7 p.m. via the Michigan Stadium tunnel on the east side of the stadium.

For the general public, gates 2 and 4 will open at 6 p.m. Seating will be in sections 8 through 15 in the south end zone of the stadium.

A Kids Zone at Gate 4 will feature face painting, inflatable games and a photo station from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Parking will be available on the athletic campus and at Pioneer High School.

See the UM Athletics parking map here.

What you can bring:

Blankets

Pillows

Strollers

What you can't bring:

Lawn chairs

Outside food and beverage

Alcohol

Pets

Large bags

For more information and to reserve tickets, click here.



In case of inclement weather, check the Michigan Athletics Facebook and Twitter accounts for updates.

If you have questions about the event, contact umathleticsevents@umich.edu.

