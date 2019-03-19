And this year's Movies by Moonlight at Ann Arbor Summer Festival are...

ANN ARBOR - The Ann Arbor Summer Festival has announced its 2019 Movies By Moonlight lineup as part of its Top of the Park series.

The films were voted on by members of the community and are projected on a massive inflatable screen. The outdoor movie theater setting is complete with vendors offering popcorn, drinks and various treats. So bring a blanket and enjoy a night with family and friends under the stars.

As always, the screenings are free and open to the public.



Here's this year's schedule:

Sunday, June 16: Frozen

10 p.m.

Tuesday, June 18: Won't You Be My Neighbor

10 p.m.

Wednesday, June 19: Eighth Grade

10 p.m.





Thursday, June 20: Cinetopia Film

10 p.m.



Sunday, June 23: Paddington

10 p.m.

Tuesday, June 25: Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner

10 p.m.

Wednesday, June 26: Arrival

10 p.m.





Thursday, June 27: Black Panther

10 p.m.





Sunday, June 30: 30th Anniversary of Field of Dreams

10 p.m.

Tuesday, July 2: Crazy Rich Asians

10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 3: 30th Anniversary of Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

10 p.m.

Thursday, July 4: Bohemian Rhapsody

10 p.m.

Sunday, July 7: The Greatest Showman

10 p.m.





Top of the Park is located at 915 E. Washington St.



About Ann Arbor Summer Festival

The Ann Arbor Summer Festival is an exhilarating celebration of performing arts, outdoor entertainment, and community spirit. An annual international arts gathering in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the three-week festival offers two concurrent programs — one indoor and one outdoor — at various venues and spaces across the University of Michigan campus and in downtown Ann Arbor. Each season features a progressive mix of over 175 events showcasing local, national, and international artists and attracting a diverse audience of more than 80,000 people.



The Ann Arbor Summer Festival’s admission free series located at Top of the Park runs six nights each week June 14 – July 7, 2019.



For more information on all festival events, visit a2sf.org.



