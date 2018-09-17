Animal Advocates of Ann Arbor to host special 'BARk Crawl' on Sept. 29

ANN ARBOR - It is hard to believe it was almost one year ago when I first met the Animal Advocates of Ann Arbor, affectionately known as "the other A4." For those who may not remember, or if you just need a little refresher: The Animal Advocates of Ann Arbor is group of young professionals who gather resources for, and increase awareness about, the Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV), while advocating for national animal welfare. The group is led by Stephanie Barnhill, who created the project after falling in love with HSHV and discussing the benefits a possible young professional group could bring to the organization.

Over the past year, A4 has participated in several HSHV events, including this year's Walk & Wag, and is still going strong. So strong, in fact, that they're hosting a "BARk Crawl" on Sept. 29 beginning at 2 p.m. at Grizzly Peak. What exactly is a "BARk Crawl"? It is what it sounds like: a fun event for you and your pet. A4 is encouraging everyone to bring their well-behaved pooches, family and friends, or just yourself, if that's your preference.

"The BARk Crawl is one of the Animal Advocates of Ann Arbor's new annual events [and will] serve to promote awareness of our group in the community, in addition to fundraising for HSHV and supporting local business," A4 event chair Stephanie Che said by email.

"This is a dog-friendly bar crawl that will allow those who support animal advocacy a chance to gather and meet others who share the same values. We welcome anyone who wants to learn more about our group or is looking for a fun way to meet new people in Ann Arbor. A percentage of the proceeds from the event will go directly to HSHV," Che said.

The schedule for the BARk Crawl is as follows:

2 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Grizzly Peak (120 W Washington St)

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Beer Grotto (303 S Ashley St)

4 p.m. to 5 p.m. - \aut\ BAR (315 Braun Ct)

(Credit: Animal Advocates of Ann Arbor)

A4 wants attendees to be aware that there will be reserved outdoor seating at each location, which means you can feel free to join them for the day or stop by along the way. This event will be (light) rain or shine, however, if weather is too awful for walking and being outdoors, the group will plan to stay indoors at Beer Grotto (without the pups). Make sure to RSVP here to keep up with the latest updates around the event.

If somehow you're still not sold on the event, we should also mention that the BARk Crawl will include games, prizes and giveaways, in addition to being a great way to interact with other pet lovers in the Ann Arbor Area. We hope to see you there.

Follow the Animal Advocates of Ann Arbor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Email them at yp4paws@gmail.com.

What should All About Ann Arbor write about? Take our user survey and help set our direction. Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.