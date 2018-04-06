Ann Arbor Art Center's spring exhibition opens Friday

ANN ARBOR - The newest exhibition at the Ann Arbor Art Center, titled "Written Into Rock" and curated by Gina Iacobelli, opens Friday.

A native metro Detroiter, Iacobelli holds a master's in art history from Boston University.

The exhibition will kick off with a lively party at the Art Center's gallery at 117 W. Liberty St. from 6-9 p.m. The curator and exhibiting artists will be in attendance.

Complimentary refreshments, including beverages from O&W Inc., will be provided, and all ages are welcome.

According to the press release:

"Written Into Rock is an exploration of the ways in which humans have altered the natural landscape and how this activity has accelerated in the shadow of industry and capitalism. Naturally, any discussion of humankind’s relationship to the natural environment evokes contemporary debates surrounding climate change and the resulting aesthetic modifications of the landscape. In face of these threats, the natural landscape still shows a remarkable resiliency, at times asserting its presence in the most surprising ways."



Impossible Geometries (Grand Canyon) by Millee Tibbs (Photo: Millee Tibbs)



Exhibiting artists include:

Hannah Chalew (New Orleans)

Michael Garguilo (Royal Oak)

Phillip Hanson (Saginaw)

Kristina Sheufelt (Detroit)

Brian Spolans (Ypsilanti)

Jessica Tenbusch (Ypsilanti)

Millee Tibbs (Detroit)

Members of the public can view "Written Into Rock" daily through Saturday, May 5.

Admission is always free to the Art Center galleries.

Learn more about "Written Into Rock" here.

For more information about the Ann Arbor Art Center, visit its website.



About the Ann Arbor Art Center

For 108 years, the Ann Arbor Art Center has been sparking creativity in people of all ages and artistic abilities. Our mission is to be a contemporary forum for the visual arts through education, exploration, and exhibition, and to expand perspectives and ignite growth in students, artists, and the community. In this work we aspire to be a gathering place that serves artists and the community in four distinct, yet related ways: Exhibition, Retail, Education, and Community Engagement.

