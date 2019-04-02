Ann Arbor-based nonprofit Telling It selected beneficiary of 2019 Big House 5K

ANN ARBOR - Local nonprofit Telling It is one of six nonprofit beneficiaries of this year's Big House 5K: Trail to the Victors at the University of Michigan, presented by Toyota.

All proceeds from the run, now in its 17th year, will be divided among the organizations.

Telling It is a trauma-informed after school program that engages local underserved children in various forms of expressive arts from a social work approach. The children in the program are affected by a number of adversities, such as bullying, poverty, home and food insecurity and violence.

Founded and housed at the University of Michigan by Deb Gordon-Gurfinkel, Telling It has a highly trained team of social workers, facilitators, student interns, volunteers and artists who work with its young participants to share their stories.

Deborah Gordon-Gurfinkel leads an exercise (Credit: Leisa Thompson Photography)

During the program, the children are introduced to artforms like music, visual art, spoken word poetry and more that encourage personal expression.

"One of the primary principles of Telling It is that we’re never helping or serving as role models for the youth," Gordon-Gurfinkel said in a statement. "We’re in partnership, always collaborating. The experts in the room are the children and the youth that we’re serving and our community partners."

"We love being involved and helping our community and Bank of Ann Arbor is proud to support the mission of Telling It through their participation in the 2019 Big House 5K event," President and CEO of Bank of Ann Arbor Tim Marshall said in a statement.

The Big House 5K will take place on Sunday at 8 a.m. and is already sold out.

"We've had unprecedented registration for the 2019 Big House 5K," said assistant director Meghann Oblak in a statement. "The event is now sold out and no additional registrations will be made available. Opportunities to volunteer for the race or donate to the six non-profit beneficiaries are still available.”

To learn more about Telling It, visit lsa.umich.edu/tellingit.

