Ann Arbor college students enjoy discounts on business attire this weekend

ANN ARBOR - Calling all Ann Arbor area college students!

Looking for the right outfit for your next job interview? Suits can be expensive, and JCPenney at Briarwood Mall has partnered with University of Michigan, Concordia University, Eastern Michigan University and Washtenaw Community College to offer all students with a valid ID a 40% discount on business attire.

The private Suit Up event will run between 6:30-9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11 after the mall closes for the day.

Along with JCPenney associates, faculty, staff and former students from those schools will be on hand to offer advice for looking your best.

Students will also have the opportunity to get business headshots taken on-site, starting at $29.99.

The first 175 students to show up will receive a free hair consultation at the store's salon and a mini makeover in JCPenney's Sephora section.

So, what are you waiting for?

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.